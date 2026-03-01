Ohio's Under-The-Radar Getaway Has Peaceful Parks, Golf, And Waterfall Views Northeast Of Columbus

As a Midwestern and Great Lakes state, Ohio has wonderful urban life in "The Three C's" (Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland), serene beach beauty on the shores of Lake Erie, and tons of under-the-radar small towns tucked amongst untouched nature. The stunning Hocking Hills region is a huge draw, with 4 million annual visitors, but a lesser-known place that combines relaxed, small-town vibes with striking geological formations is the town of Howard and its surrounding area.

Just a 75-minute drive from Columbus, Howard offers a charming getaway for those looking to slow things down, avoid the bigger crowds, and get in touch with nature in central Ohio. If you're flying in, the closest airport is the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, 52 miles away. Howard is just a stone's throw from Apple Valley Lake, and it has access to award-winning golf at Honey Run Highlands Park. This large park features the pristine Honey Run Waterfall, which cascades down layers of black sandstone.

Howard has under 1,000 residents, meaning it is a rural place with quiet streets and quaint local restaurants. There are riverside cabin rentals, a campground with tubing down the Kokosing River, and a rail-to-trail path that eases through the rolling green countryside and over historic bridges, connecting Howard and its neighboring villages. It's a town surrounded by nature and has plenty for those looking to experience the best of Knox County firsthand.