Ohio's Under-The-Radar Getaway Has Peaceful Parks, Golf, And Waterfall Views Northeast Of Columbus
As a Midwestern and Great Lakes state, Ohio has wonderful urban life in "The Three C's" (Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland), serene beach beauty on the shores of Lake Erie, and tons of under-the-radar small towns tucked amongst untouched nature. The stunning Hocking Hills region is a huge draw, with 4 million annual visitors, but a lesser-known place that combines relaxed, small-town vibes with striking geological formations is the town of Howard and its surrounding area.
Just a 75-minute drive from Columbus, Howard offers a charming getaway for those looking to slow things down, avoid the bigger crowds, and get in touch with nature in central Ohio. If you're flying in, the closest airport is the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, 52 miles away. Howard is just a stone's throw from Apple Valley Lake, and it has access to award-winning golf at Honey Run Highlands Park. This large park features the pristine Honey Run Waterfall, which cascades down layers of black sandstone.
Howard has under 1,000 residents, meaning it is a rural place with quiet streets and quaint local restaurants. There are riverside cabin rentals, a campground with tubing down the Kokosing River, and a rail-to-trail path that eases through the rolling green countryside and over historic bridges, connecting Howard and its neighboring villages. It's a town surrounded by nature and has plenty for those looking to experience the best of Knox County firsthand.
Parks with waterfall hikes and quality golf in Howard, Ohio
Honey Run Highlands Park is located just a six-minute drive from Howard, and it's a must-see spot for nature lovers. You'll find 350 acres of quiet wilderness and 15 miles of trails through tall Eastern hemlocks. There are multiple parking areas with various trails branching from them, so check out the map to plan a route. In the summer, you might see some butterflies on the Butterfly Transect Trail, but the main attraction of the park is the 25-foot Honey Run Waterfall.
The waterfall is highly rated on Tripadvisor and features what one visitor called "totally unexpected beauty." Other reviewers praise the manageable walk, accessible parking, and easy access to the beautiful natural landmark. One regular visitor wrote, "We visit these falls once a year at least. We tend to go in the spring or early summer when the falls are at their fullest. [...] In the winter, the park system lights up the paths for a night hike."
While the park is a short drive southeast of Howard, 10 minutes northwest is one of the region's top-rated public courses: Apple Valley Golf Course. Open since 1972, it's a premier 18-hole course spread out over 160 acres of perfectly trimmed fairways, with a design that any level of player can enjoy. One visitor wrote in their Golf Pass review, "Apple Valley has the best greens I've played on in a very long time. The layout is great. There are some gettable holes. But there are also some really challenging holes." The course offers "stay and play" packages at the on-site Pines Cabins, so you never have to leave the property, but you'll want to check out what else Howard has to offer, too.
More outdoor fun to make the most of your stay
For accommodation near Howard, the Big Oak Retreat (4 miles away) is a renovated 18th-century barn that is great for groups with its backyard hot tub and fire pit. The Serenity Cabin at Owl Creek is right on the Kokosing River and is another great option. For something more rustic and closer to nature, Kokosing Valley Camp and Canoe is 2 miles west of Howard and is very well-rounded. It's got 160 sites, and it offers fishing, canoeing, and tubing on the river, as well as a miniature golf course and heated pool.
For cyclists, there's the Kokosing Gap Trail. It starts nearby in Mount Vernon — Ohio's friendly city with shops, eats, and art — and then goes 14 miles along what was once the Pennsylvania Railroad. Tree-lined and well-maintained, it features old-timey underpasses and historic bridges, and it's a great way to breathe in the local landscapes and hopefully catch sight of deer or wild turkey.
No matter if you're driving through, camping, or staying in a luxurious renovated barn, you'll appreciate an easy-to-find, quality meal. Two spots in downtown Howard are very well-liked. Dirko's Pizza has been serving pies since 1980, but their specialty is the stromboli — a sliced and shareable cousin to the calzone. The Howard Hilton is another casual restaurant and bar with burgers and pint glasses chilled to perfection. It's a cash-only place but is rated highly, with over 600 Google reviews. One customer writes, "I stopped here while traveling for work and am blown away at what a lovely mom-and-pop place this is. Food was fantastic." With park trails, serene waterfalls, camping, and top-notch bar cuisine, Howard is an under-the-radar getaway in a very balanced state.