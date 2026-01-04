Ohio's Friendly City Outside Columbus Has A Charming Downtown With Shops, Eats, And Art
Slow down your travels and take a side quest into Ohio's smaller cities, where you might find something worth exploring. And you don't have to head to the remote areas either, as cities like Mount Vernon in Knox County give you both access to bigger tourist hotspots like Columbus and Cleveland, but still make you feel as if you've stepped into a small town within a city.
Mount Vernon is nestled along the Kokosing River and had a population of about 16,000 people in 2023, as per Data USA. Here, you'll find a thriving community that combines the city's rich history with artsy vibes, family-owned restaurants, and local boutiques. Their historic downtown and public square is where it's at, where the community comes together at public events. Whatever time of the year you visit, you might chance upon the Knox County Fair in July, the Saturday Farmer's Markets from May to October, or the Annual Holiday Parade during winter.
Main Street is a haven for art lovers everywhere and features several major performing arts venues for all things live entertainment. Beyond that, there are also smaller local galleries, pottery studios, and art shops where you can indulge in all things arts and crafts. From Columbus, Mount Vernon is only about an hour's drive, while Cleveland is a 2-hour day trip away. A portion of Knox County is also a part of the Ohio to Erie Trail that connects the Ohio River to Lake Erie. Further along the trail, stop by Westerville, one of Columbus' most scenic suburbs.
Where to eat and shop in downtown Mount Vernon
A quick walk through downtown will give you a look at the boutiques on offer. If you're on the hunt for arts and crafts souvenirs you can take home, Kudos is an artist co-op home to over 20 artists who feature their products. Whether it's stained glass, paintings, or jewelry, they've got it for you. For antiques, Crickets on South Main may be the pick for you. Their collection ranges from small collectibles to furniture items. If you're just looking to check out the works of Mount Vernon artists, a visit to the Schnormeier Gallery on the first floor of MVNU's Buchwald Center will take you through works of local and national artists. Explore more vintage finds and Midwest charm at Lancaster, just an hour and a half away.
For a taste of the local fare, there are a couple of options depending on what you're in the mood for. Start your day at North Main Coffee with a cup of their in-house roasted coffee, paired with their classic breakfast items. The café is a casual spot that can start your day right and was rated 4.5 on both Yelp and TripAdvisor. For a heartier meal, Fiesta Mexicana's family-owned restaurant has been serving the community since 1997 with its authentic Mexican cuisine. One Yelp review calls the restaurant a diamond in the rough and praises their mega cheese enchiladas, complimentary cheese and salsa, and margaritas.
Dive into the art and entertainment in Mount Vernon
The adventure doesn't end once the sun sets, as there are a couple of performance venues perfect for a date night out in the city. Combine history and the arts at the Woodward Opera House. Listed on the National Register for Historic Places, the theater is one of the oldest theaters in the country still standing. The Knox Memorial Theater is also an option for live performances, theater productions, and even community events. It's on East High Street and has been an institution in the community for over 75 years. Catch a show or concert at any of these venues and step into a piece of history. Another key spot you shouldn't miss on the stretch of Main Street is the absolutely adorable South Main Plaza Dog Fountain. You'll never feel lonely at this fountain as it's surrounded by sculptures of various animals, the majority of which are dogs. Snap some photos of the 18 dogs, one cat, two pairs of birds, one pony, and one apple while you're here.
For the ultimate celebration of the arts in the city, the Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival is the big event you need to catch. Typically done on the 2nd Thursday or Friday in August, the multi-day celebration features local bands and artists, a flower show, a variety of vendors, and tons of events throughout. Looking for more hidden gems? Ohio's underrated city, Mansfield, is just a 40-minute drive away.