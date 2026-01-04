Ohio's Friendly City Outside Columbus Has A Charming Downtown With Shops, Eats, And Art

Slow down your travels and take a side quest into Ohio's smaller cities, where you might find something worth exploring. And you don't have to head to the remote areas either, as cities like Mount Vernon in Knox County give you both access to bigger tourist hotspots like Columbus and Cleveland, but still make you feel as if you've stepped into a small town within a city.

Mount Vernon is nestled along the Kokosing River and had a population of about 16,000 people in 2023, as per Data USA. Here, you'll find a thriving community that combines the city's rich history with artsy vibes, family-owned restaurants, and local boutiques. Their historic downtown and public square is where it's at, where the community comes together at public events. Whatever time of the year you visit, you might chance upon the Knox County Fair in July, the Saturday Farmer's Markets from May to October, or the Annual Holiday Parade during winter.

Main Street is a haven for art lovers everywhere and features several major performing arts venues for all things live entertainment. Beyond that, there are also smaller local galleries, pottery studios, and art shops where you can indulge in all things arts and crafts. From Columbus, Mount Vernon is only about an hour's drive, while Cleveland is a 2-hour day trip away. A portion of Knox County is also a part of the Ohio to Erie Trail that connects the Ohio River to Lake Erie. Further along the trail, stop by Westerville, one of Columbus' most scenic suburbs.