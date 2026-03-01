Italy's Best Beach In 2026 Has Shallow Caribbean-Blue Waters Perfect For Swimming And Windsurfing
Italy draws tens of millions of visitors year after year, many choosing to visit the country's breathtaking Mediterranean coastline. Sardinia is one of Europe's hidden "Blue Zone" islands, where residents have long lifespans, and it's also home to a top-rated beach. La Pelosa was crowned the best beach in Italy in 2026 in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards — the stunning spot was ranked eighth in the world. It ranks at the top of Tripadvisor's list of beaches in Italy, and also has an impressive 4.5-star rating on Google, with over 16,000 reviews. Beach.com similarly rates it as one of the best beaches in Italy.
La Pelosa is located in northwest Sardinia, near the town of Stintino. It's the perfect addition to your 7-day Northern Sardinia trip, with sparkling blue waters similar to the Caribbean. A 16th-century tower, Torre della Pelosa, offers historic charm — The tower was used as a lookout point against invaders — and there are also views from the beach out to the island of Piana. La Pelosa is perfect whether you want to go swimming, or get more adventurous with an activity like windsurfing, or are simply looking for some sunbathing. Due to the beach's popularity, access is heavily regulated during peak summer months.
What to do at La Pelosa beach
The best thing to do at La Pelosa is to relax and enjoy the spectacular views and shimmering water. The beach is in a shallow bay, so the water is calm. This is great for swimming and wading, particularly for families with kids who want to enjoy the water safely — you'll need to go far out before the water level rises.
Sardinia is excellent for watersports like windsurfing and kitesurfing, and La Pelosa is no exception. Local schools like Windsurfing Center Stintino offer lessons and rentals at the beach, known as a good spot for the Grecale (northwest wind). It's also a solid choice as a beginner venue, or if you want to freestyle. It's particularly good for windsurfing outside of peak season, when there are fewer people and more space. Besides windsurfing, you can also rent stand-up paddleboards, pedal boats, canoes, and sailboats to explore more of the beach. The clear water here also makes La Pelosa a prime location for snorkeling and diving.
Practical information for your trip to La Pelosa
La Pelosa is extraordinarily beautiful, and the beach has attracted big tourist crowds in previous years. Visiting the beach during the summer months now requires additional planning, though. In peak season, which is typically June to October, visitors will need to book a ticket in advance to visit La Pelosa. Numbers are limited to a maximum of about 1,500 people per day — tickets cost €3.50, and entry is free for kids 12 and under. Half of the tickets are only released 48 hours in advance, so be sure to secure your ticket once booking opens for your specific dates. Ticket restrictions are only in place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Going in the morning or evening is a fantastic way to avoid both the crowds and the hassle of booking tickets.
One of the most important rules at La Pelosa is that you're required to use a bamboo or straw mat under your towel to protect the sand. Travel blog This Island Life recommends stopping by a local supermarket beforehand, as mats will be cheaper there than at the beach. Umbrellas and sunbeds are available at the beach, and cost roughly €30 per day. Smoke only in designated areas, don't litter, and be sure to wash your feet before leaving — Rangers can issue fines. Numerous Reddit users recommend arriving earlier in the day to avoid issues with parking. Parking is €2 per hour, and you may need to walk a distance from your parking spot to the beach itself. After enjoying the pristine waters at La Pelosa, explore more of the island with a visit to Sardinia's quaint beach town, La Caletta.