Italy's Best Beach In 2026 Has Shallow Caribbean-Blue Waters Perfect For Swimming And Windsurfing

La Pelosa is extraordinarily beautiful, and the beach has attracted big tourist crowds in previous years. Visiting the beach during the summer months now requires additional planning, though. In peak season, which is typically June to October, visitors will need to book a ticket in advance to visit La Pelosa. Numbers are limited to a maximum of about 1,500 people per day — tickets cost €3.50, and entry is free for kids 12 and under. Half of the tickets are only released 48 hours in advance, so be sure to secure your ticket once booking opens for your specific dates. Ticket restrictions are only in place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Going in the morning or evening is a fantastic way to avoid both the crowds and the hassle of booking tickets.

One of the most important rules at La Pelosa is that you're required to use a bamboo or straw mat under your towel to protect the sand. Travel blog This Island Life recommends stopping by a local supermarket beforehand, as mats will be cheaper there than at the beach. Umbrellas and sunbeds are available at the beach, and cost roughly €30 per day. Smoke only in designated areas, don't litter, and be sure to wash your feet before leaving — Rangers can issue fines. Numerous Reddit users recommend arriving earlier in the day to avoid issues with parking. Parking is €2 per hour, and you may need to walk a distance from your parking spot to the beach itself. After enjoying the pristine waters at La Pelosa, explore more of the island with a visit to Sardinia's quaint beach town, La Caletta.