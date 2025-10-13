This Quaint Beach Town In Sardinia Is A Tranquil Destination With Pristine Mediterranean Views And Local Cuisine

The dramatic Italian island of Sardinia is famed for its impossibly turquoise waters, delicious dining, and unspoiled landscape. Still somewhat under-the-radar compared to other Mediterranean destinations, Sardinia lures visitors seeking a wilder escape, with many flocking to the Costa Smeralda coastline, a stunning area that boasts chic beaches, shops, and food. But for a more low-key adventure, head farther south to the relaxed waterfront commune of Siniscola. Here lies La Caletta, a fishing village turned modern harbor town adjacent to a nearly 2.5-mile beach lapped by cerulean waters. La Caletta, which means "little bay" or "cove" in Italian, promises the simple joys of a seaside vacation, with a clutch of idyllic hotels, a marina for embarking on aquatic adventures, a stunning stretch of sand for endless beach days, and restaurants serving fresh local cuisine. In fact, a leading reason why Sardinia is one of the world's original five Blue Zones (where residents regularly live past 100 years old) is due to their balanced diet of farm-to-table cuisine.

Pristinely scenic, easy to access, and also an affordable base for exploring more of the coastline, La Caletta deserves a stop on any Sardinian itinerary. The best time to visit La Caletta is between May and September for prime beach weather. The town is about a 40-minute drive south of the Olbia Costa Smeralda airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major European cities. Boat trips leave from La Caletta's large marina to go to the island's many beaches, many of which are only accessible by sea. Near the marina, you'll find treasures, such as a 17th-century stone tower and a large-scale mosaic.