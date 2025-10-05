Europe's Hidden 'Blue Zone' Island Of Turquoise Dreams Will Soon Be One Flight Away With Delta
While most American travelers beeline to Italy's fabled Amalfi Coast or Lake Como each summer, an under-the-radar island is now firmly in the spotlight. This past August, Delta announced its Route Race vote competition to determine its next nonstop flight route between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and one of three Mediterranean destinations: Malta, Italy's Sardinia, and Spain's Ibiza. Delta SkyMile members and Delta employees were able to cast a vote for their preference. With Malta and Sardinia receiving the largest share of votes, the airline decided to add nonstop service to both starting next summer. These inaugural Delta flights will mark the first nonstop flights from the U.S. to the islands.
Moored in the Mediterranean Sea about 120 miles west of Italy, Sardinia has long lured in-the-know travelers with its brilliant turquoise waters, mountainous inland, and mix of rustic and luxe accommodations. While droves of tourists flock to Italy's better-known resorts, the island still remains blissfully unspoiled, and large tracts of both land and sea are staunchly protected by conservationists. Sardinia is also unique as it is one of just five "Blue Zones" in the world, named for places with the longest-living residents, which has been attributed to the locals' healthy diets and active lifestyles.
Starting on May 20, 2026, Delta will offer four flights weekly from JFK to the Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport (OBL) in northern Sardinia, an ideal base for exploring the island's breathtaking coastline and quaint villages. The best time to visit is between May and October for warm, dry temperatures. However, July and August often command the highest prices, and many of the beaches require advance reservations. It is recommended to rent a car once on the island, as taxis are extremely expensive.
Exploring the beautiful landscape of Sardinia
Sardinia, at 9,300 square miles, is a vast island and the second largest in the Mediterranean Sea. Though its busiest airport is in Caligari, the capital city on the southern shore, Delta's new flight into Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport will serve as the gateway to some of the area's most legendary regions, such as the Costa Smeralda, which has Amalfi Coast-like views with chic beaches, shops, and food. Here is the buzzy harbor of Porto Cervo, lined with designer boutiques and superyachts, and nearby are the island's iconic, five-star hotels that both date to the 1960s: the Hotel Cala di Volpe (a James Bond filming location you can visit!) and Romazzino, A Belmond Hotel.
Further north, don't miss a boat day cruising the La Maddalena archipelago, a national park composed of seven main islands and many smaller islets off the coast of northern Sardinia that shelters pristine sandy coves. However, you don't even need to go too far from the airport to discover Sardinia's most idyllic stretches of sand. Just a 25-minute drive away is Cala Brandinchi, which has been dubbed Italy's "Little Tahiti" for its powdery white sands and dazzling turquoise waters.
Though Sardinia's coastline gets all the credit, it's also rewarding to head inland, where the dramatic hillsides are dotted with vineyards and farmhouses. Here, you'll find San Pantaleo, one of Italy's best hidden mountain villages with Michelin-starred cuisine. Further south lie more spectacular beaches, dramatic hikes, charming towns, and the capital of Caligari, which is about a three-hour drive from Olbia's airport. In 2026, Sardinia's treasures are just a nonstop flight away from New York, and the Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport is also connected with nonstop flights to many European cities for the ultimate Euro summer vacation.