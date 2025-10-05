Europe's Hidden 'Blue Zone' Island Of Turquoise Dreams Will Soon Be One Flight Away With Delta

While most American travelers beeline to Italy's fabled Amalfi Coast or Lake Como each summer, an under-the-radar island is now firmly in the spotlight. This past August, Delta announced its Route Race vote competition to determine its next nonstop flight route between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and one of three Mediterranean destinations: Malta, Italy's Sardinia, and Spain's Ibiza. Delta SkyMile members and Delta employees were able to cast a vote for their preference. With Malta and Sardinia receiving the largest share of votes, the airline decided to add nonstop service to both starting next summer. These inaugural Delta flights will mark the first nonstop flights from the U.S. to the islands.

Moored in the Mediterranean Sea about 120 miles west of Italy, Sardinia has long lured in-the-know travelers with its brilliant turquoise waters, mountainous inland, and mix of rustic and luxe accommodations. While droves of tourists flock to Italy's better-known resorts, the island still remains blissfully unspoiled, and large tracts of both land and sea are staunchly protected by conservationists. Sardinia is also unique as it is one of just five "Blue Zones" in the world, named for places with the longest-living residents, which has been attributed to the locals' healthy diets and active lifestyles.

Starting on May 20, 2026, Delta will offer four flights weekly from JFK to the Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport (OBL) in northern Sardinia, an ideal base for exploring the island's breathtaking coastline and quaint villages. The best time to visit is between May and October for warm, dry temperatures. However, July and August often command the highest prices, and many of the beaches require advance reservations. It is recommended to rent a car once on the island, as taxis are extremely expensive.