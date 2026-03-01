Sandwiched Between Panama City Beach And Tallahassee Is An Affordable Florida Panhandle City With Historic Charm

The Florida Panhandle coastline can make you feel as if you've stepped right into the tropics. Some of the Gulf Coast region's balmy beach towns could certainly pass for the Caribbean, with their swaying palm trees, lapping emerald-green waters, and soft white sands. However, the popular coastal spots (think Pensacola Beach, Destin, Panama City Beach, etc.) tend to get rather crowded, not to mention more expensive, especially during the peak warmer months when families and single tourists alike busy up the beaches and resorts. You can find a quieter side to Northwest Florida further inland in Blountstown.

The little rural city lies along the winding Apalachicola River, less than an hour away from the coast, so you can still pack your shades and sunblock. Just be ready to slow down and soak up the city's historic charm and Old Florida views. "If you like small town communities, then this is the place for you," one local shared on Niche. "The hometown feel is just amazing," another penned.

Blountstown, which serves as the Calhoun County seat, sits right in between Panama City Beach and Tallahassee, which is home to the Tallahassee International Airport (TLH), America's most expensive airport. You won't have to break the bank in Blountstown, though. If you're looking for budget-friendly places to stay, the retro-themed Calhoun Roadside Motor Lodge has nightly rates starting at $100, at the time of writing. "What a quaint & cozy gem of a place!" one Google review reads. "The decor and attention to detail was amazing."