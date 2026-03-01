Sandwiched Between Panama City Beach And Tallahassee Is An Affordable Florida Panhandle City With Historic Charm
The Florida Panhandle coastline can make you feel as if you've stepped right into the tropics. Some of the Gulf Coast region's balmy beach towns could certainly pass for the Caribbean, with their swaying palm trees, lapping emerald-green waters, and soft white sands. However, the popular coastal spots (think Pensacola Beach, Destin, Panama City Beach, etc.) tend to get rather crowded, not to mention more expensive, especially during the peak warmer months when families and single tourists alike busy up the beaches and resorts. You can find a quieter side to Northwest Florida further inland in Blountstown.
The little rural city lies along the winding Apalachicola River, less than an hour away from the coast, so you can still pack your shades and sunblock. Just be ready to slow down and soak up the city's historic charm and Old Florida views. "If you like small town communities, then this is the place for you," one local shared on Niche. "The hometown feel is just amazing," another penned.
Blountstown, which serves as the Calhoun County seat, sits right in between Panama City Beach and Tallahassee, which is home to the Tallahassee International Airport (TLH), America's most expensive airport. You won't have to break the bank in Blountstown, though. If you're looking for budget-friendly places to stay, the retro-themed Calhoun Roadside Motor Lodge has nightly rates starting at $100, at the time of writing. "What a quaint & cozy gem of a place!" one Google review reads. "The decor and attention to detail was amazing."
Stroll back in time in Blountstown, Florida
Blountstown may not be the oldest community in Florida, but its settlement roots still stretch back to the early 1800s. Traces of the city's past are scattered throughout the historic downtown district, where several heritage buildings still stand today. If admiring period architecture is your thing, you'll definitely want to check out the Old Calhoun County Courthouse. According to the Florida Natural Areas Inventory, the stately red-brick building — which was built in 1904 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — is one of the last surviving Romanesque Revival-style courthouses in the entire state.
Remnants of Florida's shortest railway, the now-defunct Marianna and Blountstown Railroad, can be found just steps away in M&B Railroad Park, where you can see an old steam locomotive on display. "Happened to be passing through here so I thought I would check it out. It's definitely worth a stop [...] It is cool to see how things used to be," one Google review reads. The M&B Railroad Depot Museum is right across the street. No admission fee is listed online, and the museum is usually open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays. Due to the limited hours, you may want to try calling ahead before heading over, just to be safe.
Budget-friendly things to do around Blountstown, Florida
You can explore more of Blountstown's history at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement. The living history museum features more than a dozen historical structures dating back to the 1820s. Take a self-guided tour of the grounds for just $5, at the time of writing, or splurge on a guided tour, which currently costs $9 or $12, depending on your age.
Sam Atkins Park is nearby and has playgrounds and plenty of spots to picnic. You should bring along a pair of binoculars, because plenty of bird species have been spotted in the area. If you want to do more birding in the state, check out the best birdwatching destinations in Florida.
You can stretch your legs or do a bit of cycling along the Blountstown Greenway Bike Path, which sets off from the park. The paved, multi-use pathway serves as a tiny section of the sprawling 1,500-mile Florida National Scenic Trail, stretching across the little Panhandle city for 3.4 miles. The rail-trail drops off at Neal Landing, right along the Apalachicola River. There, you'll find a public boat ramp, if you want to take your watercraft out to roam the waters.