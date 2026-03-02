North Carolina's First Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is An Upscale Charlotte Stop With One-Of-A-Kind Eats
Charlotte, North Carolina, should be added to your list of America's underrated foodie destinations, especially now that it's received its first ever Michelin star at Counter-. "This ambitious, mercurial project from Chef Sam Hart is sui generis," according to the Michelin Guide. The restaurant is all about the unexpected combined with the artistic and delicious, and the restaurant's Instagram page describes it as "Full-Sensory, Story-Driven, Musically-Paired, Tasting Menu." There's plenty of places that have a tasting menu paired with wine, but to pair it with music as well? That's going above and beyond, and it's this kind of in-depth creativity that helped put Counter- and its chef on the map.
Hart was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Southeast in 2023 thanks to Counter-, where he's created a truly special dining experience. The multi-course tasting menu rotates every three months, and it's always based on a theme. Their themes are eclectic, varying from "Curry" to Pink Floyd's album "The Wall." The menus themselves are little works of art, often colorful and playful.
Here's an example of some of the types of dishes to expect: For the "Counter- presents John Williams" menu, there were 10 courses all based on the composer's songs. The "Kali Ma" course, as a reference to "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," was beef heart, Peruvian potato, and aji verde. And the "Bangarang" course, a reference to "Hook," featured roasted chicken with butternut, pea, tarragon, and onion. Dishes never get repeated beyond their one season so there's always something new.
Upscale Counter- is deeply connected to culture and the Charlotte community
While you won't ever know exactly what you're going to eat at Counter-, you do know that you'll be amazed. Everything is thought out and choreographed, from the plating to the movements of the servers through the restaurant. Even the dash in the name has a purpose. "The dash is a prompt, a reminder that there's always more to the story, always something unexpected. We want people to walk in and find preconceptions erased," Hart explained to The Charlotte Observer.
Hart certainly accomplished his goal. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "Calling Counter- a 'restaurant' feels incomplete. It's part dinner theater, part art installation, and part love letter to North Carolina." Counter- really does have lots of love for the community. Local art helps make up the decor, and if you fall in love with a piece, you may be able to buy it and take it home. And the food is from local purveyors, so you're getting a real taste of the region, no matter what your theme is. As Hart told Michelin Guide, "the majority of the ingredients we use are sourced from over 20 local farms which we personally interact with."
Along with a focus on local ingredients, there's a dedication to sustainability throughout the restaurant. "We also have a fermentation and preservation program, making sure nothing goes to waste," Hart explained to the Michelin Guide. "We have implemented programs that decrease our consumption, and we fully compost all of our organic material." Thanks to all that work, Counter- received a Level 3 Certification from the Green Restaurant Association.
Important FYIs for dining at Charlotte's Michelin-starred Counter-
There are some important things to know about dining at Counter-. Advanced reservations are a definite must, with a max of four people in a party. If you don't get in, there is a wait list — you never know when something will open up. Once you arrive, you'll be seated with a maximum of 16 people at a U-shaped counter with the open kitchen at the center.
There's an optional drinks pairing menu for both wine and non-alcoholic options. Drink pairings can range from an additional $95 to $1,250 — the so-called "Insanity" level pairing — according to Yelp. Or you can do BYOB with wine or beer and a corkage fee. There's no extra tipping required since tips are built into the overall cost. Prices depend on the season, but you can expect to pay around $235 to $255 per person, not including the drink pairings. If you're a local or a frequent visitor, you can even buy a season pass that lets you make reservations early, though those sell out quickly.
While there's no other restaurant like Counter- in Charlotte, it does have its inherent limits. Along with limited seating, Counter- is open solely for dinner service from Wednesday to Saturday. If you happen to miss out or you're looking for a late night hotspot in Charlotte, the RedEye Diner in Uptown is one of America's best diners. For more good options in the Queen City, the "Top Chef" judges have named some of their favorite Charlotte restaurants. With so many yummy and award-winning restaurants, you're sure to find something to love here.