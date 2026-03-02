America's Garden Capital Offers A Gilded Age Estate With French-Inspired Grounds And Lavish Interiors
If the Palace of Versailles in Paris, France, is a bit too far, drop your passport and head to a section of Delaware situated within America's Garden Capital, near Philadelphia. While the state is home to underrated mansions, like Winterthur, nothing quite compares to the Nemours Estate — named after a French commune. The 47,000-square-foot property is a 14-minute drive from Wilmington in the Brandywine Valley, filled with grandeur and opulence.
When the gold-accented wrought iron gates open, a meticulously manicured garden modeled after the Palace of Versailles unfolds, along with a mansion boasting 77 rooms. The lavish interior features sparkling chandeliers, decorative French-style ceilings, glass-like tile floors, grand pianos, and dining rooms with elongated tables.
The estate belonged to American philanthropist and industrialist Alfred I. duPont, whose legacy continues today through the Nemours Foundation, supporting children's health and well-being. When duPont died in the 1930s, he left behind the $40 million property, now open to the public as a retreat into a masterful piece of architecture. Visitors can wander through the enchanting gardens, ascend the impressive staircases, and get a glimpse of what life was like for the Gilded Age elite without ever leaving the U.S.
Planning a visit to Nemours Estate
From the detailed walls to the floral-patterned drapes and shiny marble tables, the Nemours Estate interior is captivating, keeping alive 20th-century refinement that tourists typically only witness overseas. From the home's intimate bedroom quarters to its Chauffeur's Garage filled with antique cars, most of what's in the house are the duPonts' original pieces. Outside, opening the double doors is a fantasy-like experience that you wouldn't get at a regular garden. With its symmetrical greenery complete with vibrantly colored florals lining decorative ponds, it looks like something out of the pages of a storybook.
The attraction has received nearly a five-star Google rating, with reviewers saying it was a wonderful visit that exceeded their expectations. The property makes it easy to lose yourself in a world of elegance, forgetting you never left Delaware. Even World Atlas listed it among the best attractions to visit in the Diamond State.
Nemours is open seasonally from the start of April until early November. Travelers can purchase the estate day pass ($23 — prices accurate at the time of publication) or the gardens day pass ($12). The estate day pass includes access to the mansion, Chauffeur's Garage, gardens, and grounds, whereas, the gardens day pass is only for the gardens and surrounding grounds. Want to learn about other estates that will make you feel like you're in Europe? Check out our feature on the Crane Estate, a luxurious, historic 2,100-acre property in Massachusetts. Or, while you're in the Garden Capital of the U.S., visit America's largest botanical garden, Longwood Gardens.