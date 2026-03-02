America's Garden Capital Offers A Gilded Age Estate With French-Inspired Grounds And Lavish Interiors

If the Palace of Versailles in Paris, France, is a bit too far, drop your passport and head to a section of Delaware situated within America's Garden Capital, near Philadelphia. While the state is home to underrated mansions, like Winterthur, nothing quite compares to the Nemours Estate — named after a French commune. The 47,000-square-foot property is a 14-minute drive from Wilmington in the Brandywine Valley, filled with grandeur and opulence.

When the gold-accented wrought iron gates open, a meticulously manicured garden modeled after the Palace of Versailles unfolds, along with a mansion boasting 77 rooms. The lavish interior features sparkling chandeliers, decorative French-style ceilings, glass-like tile floors, grand pianos, and dining rooms with elongated tables.

The estate belonged to American philanthropist and industrialist Alfred I. duPont, whose legacy continues today through the Nemours Foundation, supporting children's health and well-being. When duPont died in the 1930s, he left behind the $40 million property, now open to the public as a retreat into a masterful piece of architecture. Visitors can wander through the enchanting gardens, ascend the impressive staircases, and get a glimpse of what life was like for the Gilded Age elite without ever leaving the U.S.