This Luxurious, Historic 2,100-Acre Estate In Massachusetts Will Make You Feel Like You're In Europe

There is no shortage of seaside gems when it comes to the cities and towns of coastal Massachusetts, and with scenic sand dunes and world-famous clams, Ipswich ranks high on the list of charming destinations. It also happens to be home to the Crane Estate, an official historical site sitting on 2,100 acres of land that's one of more than 100 reservations in Massachusetts preserved by the Trustees of Reservations for public use and enjoyment.

Much like the famed and extravagant mansions of Newport, Rhode Island that served mostly as summer homes, the 59-room Stuart-style mansion known as the Great House was built as a seasonal retreat for Chicago industrialist Richard T. Crane Jr. The impressive mansion standing today was constructed in 1928, though Crane purchased the 2,100 acres of land that became the Crane Estate in 1910. Perched on the hilltops overlooking impressive panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, the residential home designed by the famed architect David Adler sits in the portion of the property known as Castle Hill, comprised of 165 acres categorized as a National Historic Landmark.

The grounds boast impressive landscaping and gardens like the Rose Garden and the Italian Garden, which have such an undeniable European feel that the 2019 film "Little Women" used them as filming sites to depict Paris, France. The characters of Amy March and Theodore "Laurie" Laurence can be seen lounging in the Italian Garden during one of their Parisian scenes, and nearby Crane Beach was also used. Guests can wander the very same gardens and paths that reach all the way down to Crane Beach. The rolling lawns that cascade behind the house down to the sea boast a scattering of wrought iron tables and chairs, perfect for enjoying a picnic with unbeatable ocean views.