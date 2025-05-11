This Luxurious, Historic 2,100-Acre Estate In Massachusetts Will Make You Feel Like You're In Europe
There is no shortage of seaside gems when it comes to the cities and towns of coastal Massachusetts, and with scenic sand dunes and world-famous clams, Ipswich ranks high on the list of charming destinations. It also happens to be home to the Crane Estate, an official historical site sitting on 2,100 acres of land that's one of more than 100 reservations in Massachusetts preserved by the Trustees of Reservations for public use and enjoyment.
Much like the famed and extravagant mansions of Newport, Rhode Island that served mostly as summer homes, the 59-room Stuart-style mansion known as the Great House was built as a seasonal retreat for Chicago industrialist Richard T. Crane Jr. The impressive mansion standing today was constructed in 1928, though Crane purchased the 2,100 acres of land that became the Crane Estate in 1910. Perched on the hilltops overlooking impressive panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, the residential home designed by the famed architect David Adler sits in the portion of the property known as Castle Hill, comprised of 165 acres categorized as a National Historic Landmark.
The grounds boast impressive landscaping and gardens like the Rose Garden and the Italian Garden, which have such an undeniable European feel that the 2019 film "Little Women" used them as filming sites to depict Paris, France. The characters of Amy March and Theodore "Laurie" Laurence can be seen lounging in the Italian Garden during one of their Parisian scenes, and nearby Crane Beach was also used. Guests can wander the very same gardens and paths that reach all the way down to Crane Beach. The rolling lawns that cascade behind the house down to the sea boast a scattering of wrought iron tables and chairs, perfect for enjoying a picnic with unbeatable ocean views.
Tour the mansion and grounds
There is an abundance of things to see at Castle Hill at the Crane Estate, and the variety of tours offered ensures guests can make the most of their visit. For those looking for a traditional tour of the Great House, the Guest of the Cranes tour greets everyone as though they're visiting as personal guests of the Crane family during their first summer in residence in 1929. Lasting between 50 and 60 minutes, this tour will show off the family bedrooms, bathrooms, and guest rooms, and is suitable for children over the age of 9. For families with younger children aged 3 to 8, the Cat's Meow tour is an inventive way to involve them in the fun. Focusing on the fictional disappearance of Mrs. Crane's Siamese cat, Ptolemy, it takes guests through the family and living areas of the Great House.
The Cupola With a View tour focuses on the design choices of the Great House and surrounding properties, with access to the roof for an unbeatable view, and for fans of Downton Abbey, the Behind the Scenes at the Great House tour highlights the work of the family servants. Exploring basements, kitchens, and the technology that kept the house running, this tour is the best choice for mechanically inclined minds and children over the age of 8, lasting approximately 60 minutes.
Movie buffs can choose the Little Women at Castle Hill 90 minute walking tour to see where filming took place, and those wanting to focus on the landscaping and gardens would be best suited to Formal Flowers: A Tour For Gardeners. Finally, for those with a longer attention span, the 3 hour tour of Grand Stairs to Back Stairs encompasses most aspects of the property, and includes a light snack.
Stay on-site at The Inn at Castle Hill
If one day isn't enough when it comes to your visit to the Crane Estate, consider staying on-site at The Inn at Castle Hill. This 10-room inn is the ultimate escape to a time of luxury and peace, with staff on hand to make sure that comfortable beds and delicious breakfasts are the highlight of your stay. Every room is different and boasts its own view of either the ocean, salt marshes, or sand dunes. With options like tea on the veranda or exploring the trails of the property, the Inn at Castle Hill is sure to provide a welcome getaway from the modern bustle of life. Guests enjoy full access and wonderful proximity to all that Castle Hill and the Crane Estate have to offer, including Crane Beach, the popular and beautiful Massachusetts destination famous for its strange "singing" quality.
Tripadvisor ranks the inn as the third best place to stay for value in Ipswich, and reviews earn the property an impressive 4.6 out of 5 ranking, with the vast majority of reviews rolling in as excellent. "A place of tranquility and immense charm in a magnificent setting," one reviewer writes. "Service is professional, yet warm and unobtrusive. The rooms are not luxurious but well and individually appointed, and very comfortable. There are no telephones or TVs in the rooms. The place has a personal feel about it." Other reviews mention the perks of free breakfast, Wi-Fi, and parking for guests.
The inn operates seasonally, April through December, and a stay at this special property would be the perfect complement to your visit to one of Massachusetts' most luxurious estates.