Near Los Angeles Is An Affordable California City With Diverse Restaurants And Proximity To Outdoor Adventures

A trip to the City of Angels is a thrilling adventure for many vacationers, thanks to Los Angeles' numerous iconic attractions and activities. Art enthusiasts can snap Instagram-worthy photos at Urban Light, a dazzling artistic forest of antique lights, while foodies will no doubt enjoy an afternoon at the Original Farmers Market, one of Los Angeles' oldest tourist attractions. However, travelers in search of somewhere a little off the beaten path will find themselves interested in the sprawling suburbs all around Los Angeles. Less than a 20-minute drive from the bustle of downtown is El Monte, a quiet city with diversions for both foodies and outdoor enthusiasts.

Cradled by the San Gabriel Valley, an adventure to El Monte is not just picturesque, but easy on the wallet. While the cost of living in El Monte is only slightly lower than in Los Angeles, with the difference being about 4% as of this writing, it's an affordable destination for tourists looking for a weekend getaway thanks to its numerous free activities. A handful of public parks offer breezy walking paths and picnic spots at no charge, while the El Monte Historical Museum is free to visit. Visitors can choose from affordable dining options, while motels offer travelers cheap accommodations.

Foodies can take a culinary tour around El Monte to savor the city's diverse offerings. With mostly Hispanic locals and a smaller population of Asians, gourmands will find everything from spring rolls and beef noodles to ramen, tacos, and good old-fashioned hamburgers. Meanwhile, avid explorers will be able to spend plenty of time in the outdoors. Sitting on the doorstep of the Hacienda Hills, hikers can easily access trails to tramp through the grassy slopes, while nearby wetlands offer ponds for waterfront strolls, fishing, and relaxing with pleasant views.