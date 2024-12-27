One Of Los Angeles' 'Most Popular Landmarks' Is A Dazzling Artistic Forest Of Antique Lights

Los Angeles is glittering with iconic landmarks. From the legendary Hollywood Sign and star-studded Walk of Fame to the gorgeous Getty Center and the spectacular view-boasting Griffith Observatory, there are plenty of dazzling destinations to visit in the City of Angels.

With so many renowned spots, LA offers ample opportunity to snap the perfect picture for your Instagram post. Outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Urban Light is a quintessential photo op spot in the heart of the city. Comprised of towering rows of historic lamp posts, the art installation is a glowing forest of light that embodies LA's classic and metropolitan beauty. While the city ranks among the most expensive destinations in the world, visiting the timeless art display is one of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles. Drawing in tourists, filmmakers, and fashion models like moths to an LED-lit flame, Urban Light is a must-see landmark shining brightly in a city of stars.