One Of Los Angeles' 'Most Popular Landmarks' Is A Dazzling Artistic Forest Of Antique Lights
Los Angeles is glittering with iconic landmarks. From the legendary Hollywood Sign and star-studded Walk of Fame to the gorgeous Getty Center and the spectacular view-boasting Griffith Observatory, there are plenty of dazzling destinations to visit in the City of Angels.
With so many renowned spots, LA offers ample opportunity to snap the perfect picture for your Instagram post. Outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Urban Light is a quintessential photo op spot in the heart of the city. Comprised of towering rows of historic lamp posts, the art installation is a glowing forest of light that embodies LA's classic and metropolitan beauty. While the city ranks among the most expensive destinations in the world, visiting the timeless art display is one of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles. Drawing in tourists, filmmakers, and fashion models like moths to an LED-lit flame, Urban Light is a must-see landmark shining brightly in a city of stars.
Step into the Urban Light
Since its installation in 2008, Urban Light has become a beloved symbol of Los Angeles. Created by artist Chris Burden, the dazzling display is composed of 202 vintage street lamps from the 1920s and 1930s that were once scattered throughout Southern California. During the day, the unlit steel grey columns tower majestically over Wilshire Boulevard, looming under palm trees and blue skies. At dusk, an astronomical timer brings them to life, transforming the art display into an illuminated wonderland. Originally, the lamps were lit with incandescent bulbs until the Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation graciously provided the funds to switch them to LED bulbs for the sculpture's 10th anniversary, reducing their energy consumption while keeping their glittering grandeur.
Open 24 hours, the iconic attraction welcomes crowds of tourists both day and night. Not only is it a popular selfie spot, but its breathtaking backdrop has been featured in films like the romantic comedy "No Strings Attached," and the hit musical "La La Land." The 10th-anniversary celebration also featured a fashion show, welcoming models to strike poses under the famous glowing orbs. Regardless of whether you're a movie star, influencer, or fashion model, Urban Light offers a picture-perfect moment for everyone.
In the shadow of Urban Light
When visiting Urban Light, there is an array of attractions in the area that you won't want to miss. If you're feeling inspired to admire more artwork, head inside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), where you'll find a vast collection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and various art pieces from around the world. Plan to spend a couple of hours, as it is the largest art museum in Western America. If you're planning a budget-friendly trip to LA, visit on the second Tuesday of the month when admission is free for all visitors.
If cinematic art is more your speed, take a 5-minute walk to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Paying homage to film throughout history, the multi-level museum features an impressive collection of over 52 million movie props, costumes, scripts, Oscar statuettes, and more. They also boast a rotation of themed exhibitions and two theaters that screen everything from rare, historical films to Oscar winners. Wherever your adventures may take you, a visit to the awe-inspiring public art installation, Urban Light, is a must for a dazzling trip to La La Land.