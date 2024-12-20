One Of Los Angeles' Oldest Tourist Attractions Is Its Quirky, Historic, And Favored Farmers' Market

There's no question about it, Los Angeles is a culinary playground. From must-visit local restaurants that should not be missed to its trendy neighborhood known for late-night eats, the city presents an assortment of gastronomic experiences. One LA destination where foodies should immerse themselves is the Original Farmers Market. Located in the Fairfax District, it opened in 1934 on a former oil field. When you think of a farmers market, shabby produce stands are probably what come to mind. While this historic tourist attraction did start this way, it developed into a quirky marketplace famed for various eateries, many of which have been around for decades.

On Tripadvisor, the Original Farmers Market has a near perfect rating and it's not hard to see why. In addition to its nostalgic ambiance, there are so many different food options that one can easily get overwhelmed. For those who desire a typical American diner experience, there's Du-Par's Restaurant. Established in 1938, they are known for their delicious pancakes. Or, head to Patsy D'Amore's Pizzeria. Although they opened their doors in 1949, their family recipe dates back to 1939. But that's not all. There are crepes, pasta, gumbo, fried chicken, tacos, sushi, and more to be had at the Original Farmers Market.

Of course, you can't forget about dessert. Remedy your sweet tooth at Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts or Bennett's Ice Cream. Love them or hate them, pickles are all the rage. If you need a snack head to Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles. They have two stalls, including Topped, offering pickle boats and pickle sandwiches. Note that there are tables and seating found throughout so visitors can dine where they please. Grab a bite to eat then indulge in some retail therapy; the Original Farmers Market is a sight to behold.