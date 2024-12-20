One Of Los Angeles' Oldest Tourist Attractions Is Its Quirky, Historic, And Favored Farmers' Market
There's no question about it, Los Angeles is a culinary playground. From must-visit local restaurants that should not be missed to its trendy neighborhood known for late-night eats, the city presents an assortment of gastronomic experiences. One LA destination where foodies should immerse themselves is the Original Farmers Market. Located in the Fairfax District, it opened in 1934 on a former oil field. When you think of a farmers market, shabby produce stands are probably what come to mind. While this historic tourist attraction did start this way, it developed into a quirky marketplace famed for various eateries, many of which have been around for decades.
On Tripadvisor, the Original Farmers Market has a near perfect rating and it's not hard to see why. In addition to its nostalgic ambiance, there are so many different food options that one can easily get overwhelmed. For those who desire a typical American diner experience, there's Du-Par's Restaurant. Established in 1938, they are known for their delicious pancakes. Or, head to Patsy D'Amore's Pizzeria. Although they opened their doors in 1949, their family recipe dates back to 1939. But that's not all. There are crepes, pasta, gumbo, fried chicken, tacos, sushi, and more to be had at the Original Farmers Market.
Of course, you can't forget about dessert. Remedy your sweet tooth at Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts or Bennett's Ice Cream. Love them or hate them, pickles are all the rage. If you need a snack head to Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles. They have two stalls, including Topped, offering pickle boats and pickle sandwiches. Note that there are tables and seating found throughout so visitors can dine where they please. Grab a bite to eat then indulge in some retail therapy; the Original Farmers Market is a sight to behold.
One-of-a-kind shops at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, California
True to its name, you'll find produce stands, butcher shops, and bakeries at the Original Farmers Market. However, there are also offbeat stalls and stores you won't be able to find anywhere else in Los Angeles. If you need a fun gift to take home, you can purchase a bottle of specialty hot sauce at Light My Fire. From mild to scorching, Yelp reviewers say they'll have what you're looking for. Alternatively, you could opt for a box of sweets from Littlejohn's Candies. Selling toffee, fudge, and other confections, they have been at the Original Farmers Market since 1946. If you have a fur baby and want to spoil them, The Dog Bakery has cookies, cakes, and more.
No matter how old you are, Sticker Planet will surely put a smile on your face. Yes, that's right, Original Farmers Market has an entire store dedicated to stickers. Reconnect with your inner child and get yourself a pack of stickers. Did you know that Original Farmers Market is home to the oldest toy store in the city? Whether you have kids or not, you'll delight in perusing the aisles at Kip's Toyland, founded 1945.
Although newsstands have largely vanished from society, the Farmers Market Newsstand is still kicking. Purchase new reading material, then grab a cup of java from Coffee Corner and find somewhere to sit within the Original Farmers Market. Undoubtedly, there's much to do and discover. As one Tripadvisor review wrote in their review of this beloved site, "It is an oasis of casual dining, shopping, and congregating, like a small bazaar within the busy confines of LA."
Plan your visit to the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, California
The Original Farmers Market is open daily. An important thing to note is that this destination is situated next to The Grove, a luxurious mall that is one of the best celebrity hotspots in Los Angeles. Consequently, you can spend the day exploring both attractions. Highlights at The Grove include Nordstrom, Apple, a massive Barnes & Noble, and an impressive movie theater that looks straight out of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Having said that, both the Original Farmers Market and The Grove can become extremely busy and overcrowded. If possible, visit early in the morning before the masses invade the area.
The Original Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. on the weekends. However, keep in mind that several establishments may open earlier. For example, marketgoers can dine at Du-Par's Restaurant starting at 6 a.m. The Original Farmers Market has paid parking and offers validation. Alternatively, drivers can park at The Grove's colossal parking structure. Dogs are allowed at the Original Farmers Market.
For visitors who have limited mobility or use wheelchairs, rest assured that the Original Farmers Market is accessible. Are you overwhelmed with all that there is to eat in Los Angeles? Consider the Original Farmers Market Food and History tour. This excursion from Melting Pot Food Tours allows visitors to sample fare from several establishments.