The 5 Hottest Cities In California To Escape The Cold, According To Data

There's no denying it, winter in certain parts of America can be bitterly cold. Average winter temperatures across the continental U.S. tend to sit around 33 degrees Fahrenheit, but the highs and lows differ greatly between states. Certain states, especially those in the north and eastern areas, have to endure below-freezing average temperatures between 10 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit. If you live somewhere that feels the cold, chances are you're due for a warm-weather vacation.

Americans have a few go-to domestic destinations for warmer climes during winter. One of these is California, where you'll find some of the hottest cities in America. While this might be a deterrent during summer, when some of these California cities' temperatures can hit triple digits, come winter, they might be your ideal destination for warming frosty bones.

To help you find the best California city for a warm winter escape, we've used data from official sources, including meteorology sites like Weather Spark. Instead of focusing on the hottest summer destinations in the state, we've looked at the cities that consistently get warm weather during winter. We've cross-referenced this information with local testimonials and blogs (where possible) to ensure people who actually live and visit these places attest to their warm winters. Here are the five hottest cities in California for escaping the cold, in no particular order.