The Heart Of Downtown Palm Springs Boasts This Top-Rated Casino Resort With Luxe Dining And Pristine Pools

Agua Caliente is actually split up into three distinct locations. The first is the hotel in Downtown Palm Springs, and the second is the spa and resort at Rancho Mirage. There's also another casino farther south in Cathedral City. Each spot retains the same elegant yet relaxed vibe that helps elevate a desert vacation. The resort is technically in Rancho Mirage, but it sits on the border of Palm Springs. It towers over the city with 16 floors of immaculate rooms and accommodations. At the time of this writing, room rates can fluctuate from around $200 per night during the week to over $900 for the weekend.

For relaxation, the pool area alone covers over 50,000 square feet, complete with luxury cabanas so you can relax and unwind in privacy. There's also a fabulous spa on site so you can massage all your worries away. The resort has multiple restaurants serving fine dining, such as perfectly cooked steaks, authentic Mexican cuisine with an elegant twist, and traditional Asian dishes with just the right amount of spice. Both the casino and the resort have a steakhouse, which serves as the perfect backdrop for any special occasion.

For entertainment and nightlife, you can stay at the resort and catch a concert or performance at The Show, the property's premier event venue. Or, you can head into town and go to the casino. Not only can you try your luck at the slots or table games, but you can also find live entertainment at the Cascade Lounge.