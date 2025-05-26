The Heart Of Downtown Palm Springs Boasts This Top-Rated Casino Resort With Luxe Dining And Pristine Pools
One of the best things about visiting California is that the state has such a rich and diverse collection of environments and cities. Although LA might get most of the attention, there are some incredible areas east of the City of Angels, and none are quite as captivating or relaxing as Palm Springs. The city is a veritable oasis in the middle of the desert, as evidenced by its abundance of world-class resorts and entertainment. One of the best options is the Agua Caliente Resort, which encompasses a casino in the heart of downtown and a relaxing hotel on the eastern edge of the city.
Saying this is a luxury resort is a bit of an understatement. At this AAA Four Diamond property, everything from the pools to gaming to dining is top-tier, not unlike the world-class resorts and spas in the heart of the Coachella Valley nearby. Overall, if you're looking for the ultimate desert getaway, Agua Caliente is about as good as it gets. Best of all, thanks to its location, you get to experience everything else that Palm Springs has to offer, including its neighbor, Palm Desert, the retro California city with cool shops and trendy eateries.
Amenities and entertainment at Agua Caliente Resort
Agua Caliente is actually split up into three distinct locations. The first is the hotel in Downtown Palm Springs, and the second is the spa and resort at Rancho Mirage. There's also another casino farther south in Cathedral City. Each spot retains the same elegant yet relaxed vibe that helps elevate a desert vacation. The resort is technically in Rancho Mirage, but it sits on the border of Palm Springs. It towers over the city with 16 floors of immaculate rooms and accommodations. At the time of this writing, room rates can fluctuate from around $200 per night during the week to over $900 for the weekend.
For relaxation, the pool area alone covers over 50,000 square feet, complete with luxury cabanas so you can relax and unwind in privacy. There's also a fabulous spa on site so you can massage all your worries away. The resort has multiple restaurants serving fine dining, such as perfectly cooked steaks, authentic Mexican cuisine with an elegant twist, and traditional Asian dishes with just the right amount of spice. Both the casino and the resort have a steakhouse, which serves as the perfect backdrop for any special occasion.
For entertainment and nightlife, you can stay at the resort and catch a concert or performance at The Show, the property's premier event venue. Or, you can head into town and go to the casino. Not only can you try your luck at the slots or table games, but you can also find live entertainment at the Cascade Lounge.
Planning a Palm Springs vacation at the Agua Caliente Resort
Palm Springs has its own international airport, so you don't have to fly into LAX and drive several hours to get here. Instead, the resort and spa is only a 15-minute drive east, and the Palm Springs casino is even closer. Even the Cathedral City casino is just 15 minutes south, so all locations are nearby.
If you haven't been to Palm Springs before, the city is unlike anywhere else in California. Every street is immaculately kept, and there are resorts and world-class amenities wherever you look. In fact, if you get bored of the pools at Agua Caliente, you can check out the resort-style water park and surfing destination that is the Palm Springs Surf Club. If you're visiting during the summer, temperatures consistently reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's imperative to cool off as much as you can.
Although the dining at Agua Caliente is incredible, it can also be a bit pricey. Fortunately, there are many excellent restaurants nearby that won't break the bank. Many of them are named after the founder or chef, such as John's Restaurant for American, Rick's Restaurant for Cuban, Billy Reed's for vintage dining, and Freddie's Kitchen for French cuisine. Because the city is so diverse, you can find dishes from around the world, so there's always something to satisfy your taste buds.