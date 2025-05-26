This World-Class California City Is A Youthful, Hipper Palm Springs With A Year-Round Festival Lifestyle

Coachella Valley is home to some iconic cities, including the infamous Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, a California desert oasis with world-class resorts and spas. This makes it all the more surprising that the valley's largest and fastest-growing city is actually Indio, California, the "City of Festivals." Despite being founded in 1876, Indio, California, is experiencing a revitalization and has become a booming community, welcoming over 1.4 million visitors to its multiple annual festivals.

Located just over 20 miles southeast of its iconic neighbor, Palm Springs, Indio is quickly making a name for itself as a creative, youthful hub for music, art, and more. Indio can be accessed from the north via Interstate 40 and from the east or west via Interstate 10. Palm Springs International Airport is the closest airport for international or domestic flights, just over 20 miles north of Indio. Visitors flying into Palm Springs can find various rental car companies, taxis, and rideshare options.

Indio is also a short 30-minute drive to Joshua Tree, one of California's best national parks, for an escape into nature. The city also has an epic year-round festival lineup, hip restaurants, and accommodations to boot. With nearly 350 days of sunshine per year and a fully packed schedule of events, Indio is the perfect desert destination with a youthful, creative edge.