Mexico's Only Classic Overwater Bungalows Are At An All-Inclusive Resort With Chic Amenities And A White Sand Beach

Who doesn't swoon at the thought of a retreat in a private overwater bungalow? Like a castaway where civilization has virtually disappeared, leaving only luxury amenities, a personal butler, and an endless mirage of turquoise sea glistening in the sun. You may think you have to travel more than halfway around the world to such far-off locales as Tahiti or Fiji to experience the luxury of a romantic escape at an overwater bungalow. While those are certainly exquisite destinations to dream about, there's another option far closer to home. Located on the sugary-white sands of Punta Maroma, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows boast classic Polynesian-style, thatched-roof bungalows that are an exclusive, adults-only enclave at the all-inclusive El Dorado Maroma Resort.

Only 11 miles from the shopping and nightlife of Playa del Carmen, one of the safest regions in Mexico for a stress-free vacation, Maroma Beach is worlds away from Cancún's clubs and partying, while Palafitos is an extra sliver of secluded heaven on an already perfect stretch of paradise. Each of the 31 bungalows perched over the Caribbean Sea is a romantic fairytale waiting to unfold. Every bungalow features chic amenities such as a premium mini-bar, 24-hour room service, gourmet beach picnics and candlelight dinners, private decks with direct sea access, outdoor showers, a plunge pool, and a welcome glass of champagne to kickstart your getaway.

Palafitos guests also have exclusive access to the Overwater Grill & Bar, where haute cuisine is prepared by master chefs in an intimate setting comprised of natural materials and textures that includes an outdoor deck on stilts over the sea. So whether you're seeking a romantic vacation spent lounging by the water or dining on elegant dishes, there's plenty to enjoy at this upscale resort. I had the opportunity to stay at El Dorado Maroma and tour Palafitos for a hosted visit to experience the resort's amenities.