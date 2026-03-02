Mexico's Only Classic Overwater Bungalows Are At An All-Inclusive Resort With Chic Amenities And A White Sand Beach
Who doesn't swoon at the thought of a retreat in a private overwater bungalow? Like a castaway where civilization has virtually disappeared, leaving only luxury amenities, a personal butler, and an endless mirage of turquoise sea glistening in the sun. You may think you have to travel more than halfway around the world to such far-off locales as Tahiti or Fiji to experience the luxury of a romantic escape at an overwater bungalow. While those are certainly exquisite destinations to dream about, there's another option far closer to home. Located on the sugary-white sands of Punta Maroma, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows boast classic Polynesian-style, thatched-roof bungalows that are an exclusive, adults-only enclave at the all-inclusive El Dorado Maroma Resort.
Only 11 miles from the shopping and nightlife of Playa del Carmen, one of the safest regions in Mexico for a stress-free vacation, Maroma Beach is worlds away from Cancún's clubs and partying, while Palafitos is an extra sliver of secluded heaven on an already perfect stretch of paradise. Each of the 31 bungalows perched over the Caribbean Sea is a romantic fairytale waiting to unfold. Every bungalow features chic amenities such as a premium mini-bar, 24-hour room service, gourmet beach picnics and candlelight dinners, private decks with direct sea access, outdoor showers, a plunge pool, and a welcome glass of champagne to kickstart your getaway.
Palafitos guests also have exclusive access to the Overwater Grill & Bar, where haute cuisine is prepared by master chefs in an intimate setting comprised of natural materials and textures that includes an outdoor deck on stilts over the sea. So whether you're seeking a romantic vacation spent lounging by the water or dining on elegant dishes, there's plenty to enjoy at this upscale resort. I had the opportunity to stay at El Dorado Maroma and tour Palafitos for a hosted visit to experience the resort's amenities.
Palafitos Overwater Bungalows are a private tropical oasis
Once inside, each bungalow is an oasis of tropical splendor. Plush textiles and a neutral palette are augmented by warm woods and pops of vibrant color. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass-bottom floor give the sense of floating on water, while the plush furnishings and premium amenities provide every creature comfort a modern castaway could wish for. Enjoy breakfast with the sunrise on the outdoor deck before stepping down into the sea for a morning dip. Your butler will keep you supplied with sunscreen, in-suite gourmet snacks and beverages, provide dressing service, or assist in planning your beach day or excursion.
In addition to Overwater Grill & Bar, Palafitos guests have full privileges at the adults-only El Dorado Maroma All-Inclusive Resort. This includes three freshwater pools and meals and drinks at any of the 11 restaurants and bars, which include gourmet Italian, local Mexican, Caribbean, Asian, swim-up bars, and an authentic taqueria with made-to-order tacos and homemade salsas. Favoring a true local beach experience, El Dorado Maroma eschews the over-the-top glitz of many all-inclusive resorts in favor of a casual, toes-in-the-sand experience.
While Palafitos guests have exclusive use of certain cabanas and loungers, all guests can partake in the many beachside entertainment and scheduled pop-up culinary events, including a weekly cochinita pibil. This is a unique cookout where meat (usually pork) is slow-cooked underground overnight, offering a succulent local feast.
Activities and adventures at Palafitos
One of the most unique features at Palafitos Overwater Bungalows and El Dorado Maroma Resort is the "More Inclusive" concept. Extending beyond the typical inclusion of food, drinks, and non-motorized activities, the More Inclusive concept features extras that not only add convenience, but also excursions and opportunities to experience local culture with expert guides without extra cost.
The More Inclusive concept begins with an included private transfer to and from the Cancún International Airport. Once you arrive, you can hop on a catamaran to sail the azure waters for an afternoon of snorkeling or sipping a cocktail in the breeze. To get your adrenaline pumping, sign up for a guided wave runner session, or walk over to the connected Maroma Beach Club for a day of kayaking and paddle-boarding. The club is open to the public for a fee, however, hotel guests have full use of the facility, including all activities mentioned, plus lounge chairs, restaurant, and beach recreation at no additional charge.
The Yucatan Peninsula is a goldmine of natural beauty and discovery. The More Inclusive package also includes a guided tour to an ecotourism ranch, or embark on a mystical trek to an underground cenote and discover hidden caves and ancient mineral rock formations. Though not included, if you crave an escape to another one of the region's best beaches, head over to Isla Mujeres to explore a gorgeous island getaway that's just a 30-minute ferry ride from Cancun.