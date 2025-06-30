This Affordable Vacation Destination In Mexico's Caribbean Is A Gorgeous Island Getaway Close To Cancún
Cancún is famous for many things, not the least of which is miles of white-sand Caribbean coastline celebrated for sunbathing, swimming, and even dolphin spotting. When the Mexican government earmarked Cancún for development in the 1970s, it could not have possibly imagined (or did it?) that by 2024, it would rank as the fifth most visited summer tourist destination according to Mastercard, attracting over 20 million visitors annually. Lured by luxury and a non-stop party scene, Cancún is wonderful, but not exactly quaint or intimate. That doesn't mean, however, that a trip to Cancún needs to be devoid of charming local culture and laid-back vibes. Just a short 20-minute ferry ride away lies Isla Mujeres, one of the most beautiful and underrated islands in Mexico.
Translated as "island of women" in English, the colorful and ever-evolving history of Isla Mujeres can be traced back to the ancient Mayan civilization, until Francisco Hernandez de Cordoba encountered the island in 1517. Since then, its folklore has been checkered with romantic tales of goddesses and buccaneers, enraptured by the island's beauty. As the easternmost point in Mexico, Isla Mujeres attracted adventurous travelers in the 1950s who were unfettered by the lack of ferry service. Today, thankfully, you don't have to worry, as Isla Mujeres is conveniently accessible by all-day ferry service from Cancún. Ultramar has the most frequent departures from Puerto Juarez, starting at 5:30 a.m., and the last ferry back to Cancún at midnight. You can also catch a ferry from Tortugas Beach and Caracol Beach, commencing at 9 a.m., with the last return at 7 p.m. The fare is approximately $15 each way.
A perfect beach day awaits on Isla Mujeres
From the moment you disembark the ferry and set foot on Isla soil, the clock slows to a noticeably more peaceful pace. Your only care will be where to grab a chair and planning for lunch. While the island welcomes visitors year-round, the best weather is from January to April, which is also the busiest. Prices inflate and beaches get crowded. There are several festivals this time of year, including Isla Mujeres Carnival and the Island Time Fishing Tournament. In November, the temperature cools down, and the festival calendar heats up. Topping the list is the Festival de Luz y Vida — Entre Vivos y Muertos. This tender and vibrant tribute to those who have passed is a cornerstone of Mexican culture. Be sure to visit one of the cemeteries to admire the elaborately adorned altars.
Playa Norte is touted as one of the best beaches in Mexico and ranks in the top 20 beaches in the world on TripAdvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards. As home to the second-largest coral reef system in the world, Playa Norte is a treasure for diving and snorkeling. Playa Norte boasts several beach clubs where you can lounge all day on a chaise or daybed and enjoy the resort experience without the resort prices. Most beach clubs on the island do not charge for admission, but rather a fee for a chair, bed rental, or minimum food and beverage consumption, or a combination of the two. On average, this ranges from $20-$30, and in some cases, includes a credit toward food and beverages. Prices are cheaper away from Playa Norte. In addition, if you are headed to Punta Sur, be sure to explore the Mayan ruins, cliffs, wildlife, and an outdoor sculpture park.
Island vibes abound in El Centro
Perhaps the most affordable and authentic way to enjoy Isla Mujeres is on foot — meandering among its tropical-colored facades, artisan shops, and tempting eateries. Explore boutiques specializing in designer arts and jewelry, or head to La Pugla Flea Market for colorful arts and craft stalls (price haggling is encouraged!). An absolute must on your shopping itinerary is the Women's Beading Co-Op. All items are handmade by women on the island, and all sales benefit the craftswomen and their families. Golf cart rentals are the standard mode of motorized transportation — perfect for zig-zagging through narrow streets and imbibing fresh air on an open road. The cost to rent a cart is between $50-$65 for eight hours.
There is no shortage of enticing eateries on the island; in fact, Isla Mujeres is known not only for its fresh seafood but also global flavors. If you want to eat like a local and save some pesos, stop at Mercado Municipal. You'll find a variety of small food and produce vendors serving everything from fresh-squeezed juices to local delicacies. It's the perfect stop for breakfast if you are around in the morning. For more traveler favorites, budget-friendly bites await at Beachin' Burritos, Q' Bravo, and La Lomita. Isla Mujeres buzzes with live music in the late afternoon and evening. The sounds range from rock to Latin, and most end in time to catch the midnight ferry to Cancún.
While there is no shortage of luxury accommodations, those on a tighter budget have great options. Villa Elena and Villas Coco Resort offer lovely beach accommodations at reasonable prices. However, nothing beats a home rental, not only for price, but for a true island experience. Consider these five alternatives to Airbnb for a vacation rental.