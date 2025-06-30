This Affordable Vacation Destination In Mexico's Caribbean Is A Gorgeous Island Getaway Close To Cancún

Cancún is famous for many things, not the least of which is miles of white-sand Caribbean coastline celebrated for sunbathing, swimming, and even dolphin spotting. When the Mexican government earmarked Cancún for development in the 1970s, it could not have possibly imagined (or did it?) that by 2024, it would rank as the fifth most visited summer tourist destination according to Mastercard, attracting over 20 million visitors annually. Lured by luxury and a non-stop party scene, Cancún is wonderful, but not exactly quaint or intimate. That doesn't mean, however, that a trip to Cancún needs to be devoid of charming local culture and laid-back vibes. Just a short 20-minute ferry ride away lies Isla Mujeres, one of the most beautiful and underrated islands in Mexico.

Translated as "island of women" in English, the colorful and ever-evolving history of Isla Mujeres can be traced back to the ancient Mayan civilization, until Francisco Hernandez de Cordoba encountered the island in 1517. Since then, its folklore has been checkered with romantic tales of goddesses and buccaneers, enraptured by the island's beauty. As the easternmost point in Mexico, Isla Mujeres attracted adventurous travelers in the 1950s who were unfettered by the lack of ferry service. Today, thankfully, you don't have to worry, as Isla Mujeres is conveniently accessible by all-day ferry service from Cancún. Ultramar has the most frequent departures from Puerto Juarez, starting at 5:30 a.m., and the last ferry back to Cancún at midnight. You can also catch a ferry from Tortugas Beach and Caracol Beach, commencing at 9 a.m., with the last return at 7 p.m. The fare is approximately $15 each way.