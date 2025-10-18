11 Best Overwater Bungalows To Bring Luxury To Your Next Vacation, According To Reviews

The Maldives has everything you could imagine in a tropical paradise, so it's no wonder that it's one of our most romantic Asian destinations — and Gili Lankanfushi, with a 5-star Tripadvisor rating based on nearly 5,000 reviews, is the ultimate way to experience it. The resort offers a variety of thatched-roof overwater villas, each designed as an open-air oasis with direct ocean access, rooftop terraces, sun-soaked decks with catamaran nets, and semi open-air bathrooms. At the pinnacle is the Private Reserve — the largest standalone overwater villa in the world — featuring four en suite bedrooms along with a two-tier infinity pool, spa, cinema, gym, bar, water slide, and even a private yacht for arrivals and departures.

Perhaps the most talked about feature, however, is the "Mr. and Ms. Friday" butler service, designed to make every stay as seamless and personalized as possible. As one guest put it: "Shaany ('Ms. Friday') made our experience unforgettable. She anticipated our every need, tailored every detail to our preferences, and went above and beyond with her warmth, humor, and thoughtful surprises." Another reviewer summed up the overall experience as "SPECTACULAR. Paradise on earth. I think it's the best hotel I've ever been to for many reasons. It's got everything!" Reviews like these, of which there are thousands, explain why Gili Lankanfushi is regarded not just as a luxury escape, but as the benchmark for overwater hospitality worldwide.