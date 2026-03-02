Illinois Hides A Once-Thriving Historic Town, Forgotten By Time And Protected By The National Park Service

Some places are worth visiting even if there's not much to see, like Gettysburg, an open field that is one of America's most-visited destinations. Similarly, there's an open field in Illinois that wasn't a battlefield but a town. Now abandoned, New Philadelphia was the first town in America founded by a free African American, Frank McWorter. New Philadelphia was also noteworthy because, from its inception, well before the Emancipation Proclamation, the town welcomed people of all races. After a peak of about 100 residents, only a few families remained through the years. When the school closed after World War II, there was just one family in New Philadelphia in the 1950s. The town was abandoned but descendants, historians, and archaeologists didn't forget it. With their petitions, New Philadelphia joined the National Park Service at the end of 2022, becoming the New Philadelphia National Historic Site.

Visitors today will see historic cabins and a house managed by the National Park Service but not open to the public. Because the site is largely an empty field with some structures that the public can't enter, the National Park Service has created signage that explains the importance of New Philadelphia. To engage people further, visitors can scan QR codes on site that show what life was like here in the mid-1800s. It's also possible to download an app and when on site, scan QR codes that layer animations over the landscape. This augmented reality helps bring this historic place to life.