This Breathtaking Region Between Phuket And Krabi Was Just Named One Of The World's Most Welcoming Destinations

Nestled along a stunning stretch of Thailand's Andaman Coast between Phuket and Krabi, Phang Nga province was recognized in the 2026 Booking.com Traveller Review Awards as one of the world's most welcoming destinations, based on guest reviews. One could argue that this distinction applies to much of Thailand — long nicknamed the "Land of Smiles" – yet in Phang Nga, the hospitality often feels particularly authentic and unforced.

Phang Nga's appeal goes beyond its scenery. The province is home to charming homestays, standout restaurants – several recognized in the Michelin Guide – and informative excursions into a wilderness teeming with waterfalls and wildlife, led by knowledgeable local guides eager to share their culture along with the landscape. The clear highlight is Phang Nga Bay, with its beguiling natural scenery, boat tours, and cinematic ties. Perhaps most iconic is its James Bond connection — scenes from "The Man With the Golden Gun" were filmed against a backdrop of rugged karst monoliths rising from the sea.

In towns like Takua Pa, Sino-Portuguese architecture nods to the region's tin-mining past, while local markets showcase southern Thai flavors rich in seafood and spice. Farther north, the laid-back beaches of Khao Lak have earned a good reputation for beachside resorts that make ideal bases for exploring Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman coast.