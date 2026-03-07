This Breathtaking Region Between Phuket And Krabi Was Just Named One Of The World's Most Welcoming Destinations
Nestled along a stunning stretch of Thailand's Andaman Coast between Phuket and Krabi, Phang Nga province was recognized in the 2026 Booking.com Traveller Review Awards as one of the world's most welcoming destinations, based on guest reviews. One could argue that this distinction applies to much of Thailand — long nicknamed the "Land of Smiles" – yet in Phang Nga, the hospitality often feels particularly authentic and unforced.
Phang Nga's appeal goes beyond its scenery. The province is home to charming homestays, standout restaurants – several recognized in the Michelin Guide – and informative excursions into a wilderness teeming with waterfalls and wildlife, led by knowledgeable local guides eager to share their culture along with the landscape. The clear highlight is Phang Nga Bay, with its beguiling natural scenery, boat tours, and cinematic ties. Perhaps most iconic is its James Bond connection — scenes from "The Man With the Golden Gun" were filmed against a backdrop of rugged karst monoliths rising from the sea.
In towns like Takua Pa, Sino-Portuguese architecture nods to the region's tin-mining past, while local markets showcase southern Thai flavors rich in seafood and spice. Farther north, the laid-back beaches of Khao Lak have earned a good reputation for beachside resorts that make ideal bases for exploring Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman coast.
Hospitality as stunning as the scenery
Travelers to Thailand often describe Phang Nga as the kind of place that "steals your heart," with one Reddit thread specifically mentioning the kindness and sense of community alongside the region's tranquil beaches, turquoise waters, and lush landscapes. Reviews of local tours echo that sentiment on Tripadvisor, praising the staff for being "attentive and genuinely caring" and showing excellent hospitality throughout the experience.
Another Redditor called Phang Nga Bay "the most incredible place I have ever been" in a thread praising the sublime karst views from the Samet Nangshe Boutique Hotel, which is known as much for its exceptional service and friendly staff as it is for its incredible location. Indeed, Phang Nga makes a serene antidote to the crowds and constant motion of Bangkok, trading the traffic-clogged streets of one of the world's most visited cities for the gentle ambience of long-tail boats cutting through idyllic bays.
Frequent travelers may also note the region's proximity to Surat Thani — a gateway to top Thailand islands such as Koh Samui — as well as to Phuket, one of the world's most overcrowded destinations. Yet Phang Nga itself feels removed from the bustle of its neighbors, making it a calming detour for those visiting Phuket. The drive from Phuket to Phang Nga town takes about 1 hour and 25 minutes, depending on traffic.
Exploring Phang Nga's breathtaking scenery
At the heart of southern Thailand lies the icon that is Phang Nga Bay, a dramatic seascape of towering limestone karsts, tranquil emerald waters, lush mangrove channels, and caves protected within Ao Phang Nga National Park. Typical itineraries here generally include kayak tours through quiet coves and traditional longtail boat excursions to get a waterside perspective of the rock formations that rise from the sea, most notably the impressive monolith now known as "James Bond Island." Indeed, the scenery here ranks among the most spectacular in Southeast Asia.
Just offshore, the twin islands Ko Yao Yai and Ko Yao Noi offer a delightful stop for a slower, more authentic island vibe compared with their busier neighbors. Highlights include long stretches of sand punctuated by palms and backed by jungle, and local-run restaurants like Tha Ton Do, known for fresh seafood, and Kindee, a favorite for tasting southern Thai dishes, homemade coconut ice cream, and fruity cocktails.