A Charming And Friendly North Carolina City Near Charlotte Has A Vibrant Downtown, Trails, And Tasty Eats
Charlotte is a city worth exploring, with enticing neighborhoods like Dilworth, a walkable haven filled with local shops and delicious cuisine. No one would blame you for spending the entirety of your time in North Carolina roaming around Charlotte's inner city. But if you venture slightly further afield, you'll uncover a treasure trove of small and neighborly cities that may win you over even more than The Queen City. One such place is Mount Holly, a suburban city with a small-town personality less than 20 miles from downtown Charlotte.
Mount Holly is a welcoming place, with the majority of residents described as family oriented and friendly. "I like it, it's a small, cute area. The city is growing slowly, as downtown evolves. It really has something for everyone," one resident said on Niche. Mount Holly's downtown area is a big part of its charm, home to a variety of local shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes. It centers around North and South Main Street, offering visitors and residents a picturesque and walkable community hub.
One of the best ways to embrace downtown is with a little retail therapy. Vintage Nest on South Main Street is a highly rated store selling well-curated clothing, homewares, and gifts. It has a warm, boutique ambience, reflected in its unique home decor pieces, handmade accessories, and vintage-style women's clothing. For bookworms, Cleary's Bookstore is a natural next stop. You'll find it on North Main, just over the railway tracks. This independent bookstore stocks a wide range of new and used novels and nonfiction books covering various genres and reading ages. It also hosts events throughout the year, from author readings to genre-specific book club nights.
Downtown dining in Mount Holly
Main Street is also where you'll find most of Mount Holly's restaurants, cafes, and bars. If you love burgers, get yourself to Jack Beagle's, a restaurant with a bar-like atmosphere where they pour cold beer and show football (mostly Panthers games) on the TVs. If you enjoy spice, order the Jack Mac special burger with pimento cheese or The Gunslinger with chipotle aioli and six-pepper hummus. They also have a classic cheeseburger, a blue cheese burger with applewood bacon, and a chili burger with slaw. "This place is almost perfect ... The food is fantastic. The service was great ... And, for the first time, I have found a beer I like," one happy customer wrote on Google Reviews.
Elsewhere on Main Street, you'll find Catawba Coffee Co., a popular cafe with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 600 reviews on Google. The coffeehouse makes a great range of coffees, smoothies, and frappes, including specialty coffees that are heaven for anyone with a sweet tooth. They also tend to have pastries on the counter, such as muffins and cookies. Some nights, the cafe even turns into a live music venue, hosting local singer-songwriters.
If there's one place to visit beyond downtown for a tasty libation, it might be Muddy River Distillery. It's just off North Main Street, over Dutchmans Creek, and offers a great range of rums to taste, including spiced, coffee, coconut, and basil varieties. You can join a tour of the distillery on Saturdays that runs from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The tour does not require reservations, costs $10 (at the time of writing), and comes with rum tastings and a shot glass. You can also visit the distillery for a rum tasting flight, rum-based cocktails, and light bites (flatbreads, charcuterie boards, and wraps). They also host events, including open mic nights and craft cocktail workshops.
Exploring Mount Holly's natural setting
You might need a walk or two to balance out all that wining and dining. Fortunately, Mount Holly is home to numerous trails for hiking, biking, and casual strolls. Charlotte might have the Booty Loop, a wildly scenic trail beloved by locals and tourists alike, but Mount Holly has the picturesque A&E Riverfront Trail, rated 4.5 stars on AllTrails. This 3.2-mile, out-and-back trek takes you along the Catawba River to Tuckaseege Park. It's a flat, accessible walk with paved paths and boardwalks that accommodate wheelchairs, strollers, and mobility scooters.
If you want a longer and more challenging hike, go with the Whitewater Center East Main Loop. The 6.6-mile trail takes you through the Whitewater Center nature area, about a 10-minute drive from Mount Holly. It has a much steeper elevation gain and takes close to 3 hours to complete. However, you'll be rewarded with beautiful rolling hills and tree-lined paths that transport you away from civilization for a while.
You can drive to Mount Holly from Charlotte in about 25 minutes, or bypass the city entirely and drive there from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 20 minutes. The nearest hotels are slightly south of downtown off Interstate 85, and mostly consist of brand-name inns and motels like Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn. If you feel like making Charlotte your base and turning Mount Holly into a day trip, consider staying near Plaza Midwood, an eclectic neighborhood full of funky art, vintage shops, and dive bars.