When visiting a city, you may need some exercise to counteract the vacation indulgence. If you enjoy running outside, the hard part in any new place is figuring out the best local routes. When it comes to Charlotte, few routes are more popular with locals than the lovingly named Booty Loop. At 3 miles, it's the city's most well-known trail for running, with only a slight elevation gain. It also takes you through the picturesque residential neighborhood, Myers Park, about 4 miles from Charlotte's city center. While downtown has places to indulge, like Substrate, North Carolina's best wine bar, Myers Park offers an ideal setting for staying fit.

The Booty Loop route is fairly straightforward, ideal for visitors unfamiliar with the neighborhood. It mostly follows long, straight roads, with a handful of turns to create the loop. The first or final stretch (depending on which way you run) of Queens Road West is particularly scenic, with towering old-growth trees and stately homes to distract you from those burning thighs. There's also a section along Selwyn Avenue that takes you past Queens University of Charlotte, where you run beneath trees while passing red brick university buildings.

As far as running routes go, choosing one with ample shade and flat sections is ideal. While the Booty Loop won't test your uphill, downhill, or long-distance endurance (try the Palmetto Trail, South Carolina's breathtaking path connecting mountains and coast, for this), it is a pleasant and manageable route for getting in some exercise between sightseeing. If you want a longer run, you can expand the route by about 2 miles by combining it with the neighboring Freedom Park trails. This 1-acre parkland has tree-lined pathways alongside ponds, sitting between Myers Park and Dilworth, a walkable Charlotte neighborhood with local shops and delicious cuisine.