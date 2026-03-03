This Serene, Michelin-Approved Albuquerque Inn Puts Local Food And Lavender Front And Center

When you think of Albuquerque, New Mexico, you might picture the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, one of America's most photographed events. Or maybe the trails winding through the Sandia Mountains and into the desert. But fields of lavender? That's probably not top of mind — unless you've visited Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm. First built in 1932, this destination blends an elegant Southwestern getaway, a working farm, and an award-winning restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley. And as it turns out, it's an ideal place to grow lavender, which thrives in this sunny, dry climate.

It's a peaceful getaway surrounded by natural beauty. Beyond the fields of lavender and formal gardens, peacocks wander the grounds, and towering cottonwood trees line the drive. It feels removed from the bustle of the city, even though it's only about a 15-minute drive north of downtown Albuquerque in the village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. The inn is less than 20 minutes from Albuquerque International Sunport, so you can be beneath a cottonwood tree, breathing in the scent of lavender, not long after landing.

Many of the buildings at Los Poblanos were designed by John Gaw Meem, a preeminent 20th-century regional architect known for his Pueblo Revival style. The property's architectural pedigree, quiet luxury, and modern comforts helped it earn two Michelin Keys in 2025 — the only hotel in New Mexico with the distinction at the time — a designation from the Michelin Guide that signals "an exceptional stay."