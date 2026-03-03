This Serene, Michelin-Approved Albuquerque Inn Puts Local Food And Lavender Front And Center
When you think of Albuquerque, New Mexico, you might picture the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, one of America's most photographed events. Or maybe the trails winding through the Sandia Mountains and into the desert. But fields of lavender? That's probably not top of mind — unless you've visited Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm. First built in 1932, this destination blends an elegant Southwestern getaway, a working farm, and an award-winning restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley. And as it turns out, it's an ideal place to grow lavender, which thrives in this sunny, dry climate.
It's a peaceful getaway surrounded by natural beauty. Beyond the fields of lavender and formal gardens, peacocks wander the grounds, and towering cottonwood trees line the drive. It feels removed from the bustle of the city, even though it's only about a 15-minute drive north of downtown Albuquerque in the village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. The inn is less than 20 minutes from Albuquerque International Sunport, so you can be beneath a cottonwood tree, breathing in the scent of lavender, not long after landing.
Many of the buildings at Los Poblanos were designed by John Gaw Meem, a preeminent 20th-century regional architect known for his Pueblo Revival style. The property's architectural pedigree, quiet luxury, and modern comforts helped it earn two Michelin Keys in 2025 — the only hotel in New Mexico with the distinction at the time — a designation from the Michelin Guide that signals "an exceptional stay."
Staying at Los Poblanos and what to do
Los Poblanos has 46 rooms across three categories. The Meem Rooms and Suites reflect John Gaw Meem's style, with exposed beams, white plaster walls, and hardwood floors. Many include seasonal wood-burning kiva fireplaces and large soaking tubs, and they all feature local art. The Field Rooms and Farm Suites are set in former dairy buildings dating to the 1930s. Thoughtfully renovated, they're now airy, spacious guest rooms and suites, including some with full kitchens and dining areas.
Each season brings something new. In spring, flowers begin to bloom, and events like its Mother's Day Brunch draw locals and guests alike. Lavender is typically harvested around July. In the fall, many trees start to turn beautiful colors. In winter, birdwatching tours highlight sandhill cranes in the fields. Guests can take guided tours of the greenhouse, distillery, and grounds to learn more about the property's history and behind-the-scenes work. In addition to the resident peacocks, you'll find alpacas, sheep, geese, chickens, and bees.
There's also a seasonal saltwater pool, wet and dry saunas, and complimentary bikes for exploring the surrounding area. In the Wellness Yurt, guests can join yoga and Pilates classes, as well as sound baths.
Spa, shopping, and dining at Los Poblanos
The Hacienda Spa is open to both hotel guests and non-guests. Treatments include facials and massages, some of which incorporate ingredients grown on the property. Options include an herbal poultice massage and the "1934" treatment, which features Los Poblanos lavender skincare oil.
You can take that lavender home from the Farm Shop, which stocks products made with ingredients grown on-site. Along with skincare, you'll find lavender in everything from lip salve to gin, plus deli and bakery items, artisanal cookware, home goods, and gifts.
At Campo at Los Poblanos, the kitchen showcases the farm's organic produce and partners with other growers in the Rio Grande Valley to build its seasonal menus. Dishes have included pork confit with blue corn hominy and saffron spaghetti. It serves breakfast for hotel guests Monday through Wednesday and brunch for all guests Thursday through Sunday. Dinner is served nightly. Reservations are required for brunch and dinner. The restaurant and its team continue to rack up accolades. Executive chef Chris Bethoney was a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation 2024 Best Chef: Southwest award. In 2025, Campo was also named a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.