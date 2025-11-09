New Mexico's Most Surreal Trail Rewards Hikers With Panoramic Views, Fine Dining, And A Tram Ride Down

On the outskirts of Albuquerque (New Mexico's "Beer Capital") is a popular but difficult trail that takes hikers on a surreal experience of the state's changing terrain, which culminates with panoramic views and a fine dining restaurant unlike any other. La Luz Trail is an 8-mile trek one way to the summit of the Sandia Mountains, 10,678 feet above sea level. Hikers can enjoy a mix of desert and forested mountain landscapes as they climb to the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak, a hybrid space that offers both casual and fine dining options. As you hike, you'll be treated to sweeping views of the city, the Rio Grande, Cibola National Forest (New Mexico's national forest southwest of Albuquerque), and the Mount Taylor volcanic field, which might just make the effort of ascending an elevation gain of 3,775 feet worth it. Along the way, enjoy the sights of the prickly pear cacti and gnarled juniper trees that one would expect to see in the desert, and cool off under the shade of ponderosa pines as you get higher up the mountain. The switchbacks of this well-maintained trail cross over rocky terrain, and various hoodoos stand as powerful markers of the Southwestern landscape all around.

It's not just these views or the restaurant that make La Luz so beloved in a city already known for its trails and fine dining; the hike uniquely features access to a tram, which you can ride down from the summit to skip the hike all the way back. When choosing this option, note that parking at the tram terminal adds about an hour to the hike up, as it makes it 9 ½ miles one way. Still, some prefer this to doing a full-day 15 ¼-mile hike up and down the mountain.