New Mexico's Most Surreal Trail Rewards Hikers With Panoramic Views, Fine Dining, And A Tram Ride Down
On the outskirts of Albuquerque (New Mexico's "Beer Capital") is a popular but difficult trail that takes hikers on a surreal experience of the state's changing terrain, which culminates with panoramic views and a fine dining restaurant unlike any other. La Luz Trail is an 8-mile trek one way to the summit of the Sandia Mountains, 10,678 feet above sea level. Hikers can enjoy a mix of desert and forested mountain landscapes as they climb to the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak, a hybrid space that offers both casual and fine dining options. As you hike, you'll be treated to sweeping views of the city, the Rio Grande, Cibola National Forest (New Mexico's national forest southwest of Albuquerque), and the Mount Taylor volcanic field, which might just make the effort of ascending an elevation gain of 3,775 feet worth it. Along the way, enjoy the sights of the prickly pear cacti and gnarled juniper trees that one would expect to see in the desert, and cool off under the shade of ponderosa pines as you get higher up the mountain. The switchbacks of this well-maintained trail cross over rocky terrain, and various hoodoos stand as powerful markers of the Southwestern landscape all around.
It's not just these views or the restaurant that make La Luz so beloved in a city already known for its trails and fine dining; the hike uniquely features access to a tram, which you can ride down from the summit to skip the hike all the way back. When choosing this option, note that parking at the tram terminal adds about an hour to the hike up, as it makes it 9 ½ miles one way. Still, some prefer this to doing a full-day 15 ¼-mile hike up and down the mountain.
What to know about the La Luz Trail
Although La Luz is a popular hike, it's only suitable for experienced hikers who can handle the strenuous trek. Spring and fall are ideal times to do it, and if you go in October, you may catch one of America's most photographed events at the world's largest hot air balloon fiesta. No matter the season, be prepared with weather-resistant clothing like rain gear and jackets, as it can be 15 to 30 degrees cooler at the summit. Make sure to stay on the path (hikers have gotten lost and even died on the trail), and download maps beforehand, since cell service is spotty. This is a high-altitude hike beginning at 7,000 feet, so acclimate to the altitude before attempting La Luz. Bring at least 2-3 liters of water, as the shade is limited and there are no water sources along the way. You can check the Forest Service for weather and closure updates before your hike.
If you're planning to eat at the restaurant, note that it's open Thursday through Monday from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm. It's closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and it's also closed when the tram isn't running. Ten 3 has a fine dining section, which has a dress code and reservation requirement. If you're hiking up to the restaurant, you may have to choose the no-reservation casual dining area that's first come, first served. It's best to pre-book your ticket on the Sandia Peak Tram if you intend to take it down the mountain, so you can ensure it's running on the day of your hike. You can buy tickets on the Sandia Peak Tramway website up to 30 days before your trip, and the tram is a 15-minute ride running every 15 to 30 minutes.