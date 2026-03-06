5 Once-Popular Campgrounds That Have Faded Into Obscurity

For many Americans, spending a few nights sleeping under a canopy of stars in a national park each summer was a childhood rite of passage. According to The Dyrt, a full 85% of American adults have camped at least once in their lifetime. But while immersing yourself in nature for a weekend isn't a uniquely American pastime, the act of hauling your tent or RV into the woods to roast s'mores over an open fire is deeply ingrained in the American psyche. (Fun fact: S'mores are an American invention and can be traced back to a 1927 Girl Scout cookbook).

While camping in the U.S. first started to gain traction as a recreational activity in the early 1900s — with the formation of the Boy Scouts of America, the Girl Scouts of the USA, and the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service — it made major popularity gains in the 1950s, as car ownership grew and more Americans gained the ability to travel to the great outdoors.

Today, nostalgic U.S. citizens can visit many of the campsites they frequented as children, bringing their own children or grandchildren with them to share in the joys of jumping off that old wooden pier or fishing in that hidden creek. However, a number of camps that once entertained hundreds of scouts or sheltered weary Route 66 travelers have closed, fading into obscurity and remembered only by those who knew them well. Below are several of the most famous examples of once-popular campgrounds that are no more.