David Bowie's Favorite Hangout In New York City Is An Artsy Urban Green Space (And It Isn't Central Park)
You might expect one-of-a-kind locations to be at the forefront of musician David Bowie's tastes to match the artist's kaleidoscopic personality. From excitingly clandestine clubs in Berlin and underground haunts in his native London to his villa on Mustique, the British musician had eclectic tastes when it came to his favorite dwellings. Bowie called the multifaceted metropolis of New York City home for 20 years. During his time there, he resided in a penthouse in SoHo and occasionally enjoyed walks to Central Park, former vinyl purveyor Bleecker Bob's, and his favorite book shop, McNally Jackson Books. But there was one place, with its urban Eden atmosphere and artsy vibe, that Bowie loved above all other NYC landmarks: Washington Square Park.
It is easy to see how Washington Square Park captured the musician's fascination, with its triumphal marble arch, abundance of trees, and a piano available to play during sunny seasons. Bowie said Washington Square Park captured "the emotional history of New York in a quick walk" (via FarOut Magazine). Located in the bohemian Greenwich Village, its mere 9.7 acres of green are no comparison to the 843 acres of Central Park, named the best tourist attraction in America. And its thrills cannot compare to Little Island, the free-to-visit floating park in the heart of Manhattan. Yet, Washington Square Park contained something of much more value to David Bowie: a thriving community of artists and cultural events galore, all within the confines of this modestly-sized urban oasis.
Washington Square Park is an artsy urban oasis to this day
Despite its size, the park is a de facto oasis nested within concrete buildings, with over 250 trees of 40 different species. To check out the best sights this green space has to offer, start by taking a walk around the 19th-century fountain, and take a closer look at the marble arch erected in honor of George Washington's successes. Adding to the lively atmosphere are statues honoring men of engineering, letters, and of general historic significance. On any given day, you will find people from all walks of life in the park, from buskers and teenagers skateboarding, to musicians and simple passers-by.
Regular happenings in Washington Square Park include "Portrait in the Park" events, outdoor art exhibits, and themed costume evenings. The park is also buzzing with street performances and live music, especially during summer — the free Washington Square Park music festival takes place every June. The park also hosts demonstrations on a wide variety of social issues, including Juneteenth and climate justice protests.
You can easily reach Bowie's favorite NYC hangout, whether you are traveling into the city from one of its airports — JFK International Airport is 18 miles away — or are already exploring the megalopolis. A quick subway ride connects Washington Square Park to the Rockefeller Center, Broadway, and the West Village (reachable on foot) — all iconic New York City spots where you are likely to stumble upon celebrities. And if you want to stay in theme, you can even join a walking tour celebrating Bowie's New York City.