David Bowie's Favorite Hangout In New York City Is An Artsy Urban Green Space (And It Isn't Central Park)

You might expect one-of-a-kind locations to be at the forefront of musician David Bowie's tastes to match the artist's kaleidoscopic personality. From excitingly clandestine clubs in Berlin and underground haunts in his native London to his villa on Mustique, the British musician had eclectic tastes when it came to his favorite dwellings. Bowie called the multifaceted metropolis of New York City home for 20 years. During his time there, he resided in a penthouse in SoHo and occasionally enjoyed walks to Central Park, former vinyl purveyor Bleecker Bob's, and his favorite book shop, McNally Jackson Books. But there was one place, with its urban Eden atmosphere and artsy vibe, that Bowie loved above all other NYC landmarks: Washington Square Park.

It is easy to see how Washington Square Park captured the musician's fascination, with its triumphal marble arch, abundance of trees, and a piano available to play during sunny seasons. Bowie said Washington Square Park captured "the emotional history of New York in a quick walk" (via FarOut Magazine). Located in the bohemian Greenwich Village, its mere 9.7 acres of green are no comparison to the 843 acres of Central Park, named the best tourist attraction in America. And its thrills cannot compare to Little Island, the free-to-visit floating park in the heart of Manhattan. Yet, Washington Square Park contained something of much more value to David Bowie: a thriving community of artists and cultural events galore, all within the confines of this modestly-sized urban oasis.