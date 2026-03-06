This Once-Thriving, Iconic Mall In Kansas Was Abandoned Before Suffering A Heartbreaking Fate

But White Lakes Mall began to lose the loyalty of Topekans in the 1980s. West Ridge Mall opened in 1988, luring away shoppers — and tenants. Anchor stores Sears and J.C. Penney both moved to West Ridge, leaving huge holes in White Lakes. Patty Lanum and her husband, who met at White Lakes, later lived across the street from the mall as it declined, "and could see it from our home as it became an eyesore," she said. These were definitely not Topeka's best views, like the State Capitol building.

However, it wasn't just West Ridge Mall that spelled the doom of White Lakes. Around the country, newer malls replaced old malls. And then came e-commerce. Between Amazon's founding in 1998 and smartphones in 2007, shopping went online. To many people, brick-and-mortar stores became obsolete. By 2000, most stores had moved out of White Lakes Mall. It turned into an office complex with a few retail stores, a daycare center, and a fitness studio. In 2009, a new owner bought the mall, planning to redevelop it into an exterior-entranced office and retail space. But after he went bankrupt in 2012, the mall was truly forgotten, like many other abandoned malls around the U.S. Wichita, Kansas, also lost Boulevard Plaza, a once-thriving mall, to a changing culture.

Then three teenagers set the abandoned Topeka mall on fire in December 2020. Since they posted the video on Snapchat, they were easy to catch. But the damage was done. Firefighters couldn't enter the burning mall due to black mold and asbestos. Poor old White Lakes Mall was condemned. After asbestos abatement, the mall fell to the wrecking ball in 2022. Now it's a mixed memory for Topekans of the rise and fall of an era in American life.