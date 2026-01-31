5 Best Abandoned Malls To Visit Around America

When the Southdale Center opened in Edina, Minnesota, in 1956, it ushered in a new era for shopping in the United States: the age of the shopping mall. These massive retail centers aimed to mimic the feel of European town squares, but in indoor, climate-controlled spaces where visitors could shop in comfort year-round. The concept was a hit, and hundreds of malls popped up across the country in the 1950s and 1960s, hitting a high-water mark of about 25,000 nationwide in 1986.

As shopping habits changed at the turn of the millennium, malls were increasingly plagued by empty storefronts and dated décor, prompting consumers to shop elsewhere. From 1986 through 2017, malls closed at a rate of more than 750 each year. By 2022, only about 700 large malls remained in the U.S., with some 2 million square feet of mall space demolished that year alone. Many of the malls still open are clinging to life, with a vacancy rate 112% higher than the overall retail space average, according to Capital One Shopping.

Granted, the news isn't all bad. In a 2023 study by IPX1031, half of shoppers said they miss going to malls, and 61% want to see malls make a comeback. The first three quarters of 2025 actually saw more mall stores open than close, and many malls that have shut down are being repurposed as community spaces, housing, or mixed-use developments, with 46% of mall redevelopments still including some kind of retail space. Even so, many once-thriving malls are now abandoned relics of the pre-internet era, waiting for their eventual demolition or rebirth. Here are five that are still lingering in this stage of retail limbo, where you can experience the apocalyptic feel of a former commercial hub.