Oregon's 5 Best Suburbs To Visit Outside Portland, According To Reddit

If you're traveling to Portland soon, you might be tempted to restrict your itinerary to Portland-proper attractions. And while the Rose City has plenty to offer, its surrounding suburbs are just as culturally dense and interesting to explore.

From mouthwatering culinary escapes to some of Oregon's best natural attractions, there are a cluster of towns that deepen visitors' understanding of the Pacific Northwest. And unlike other major cities that require an hour of driving just to reach something interesting, these five Portland suburbs are all within reach — well under an hour's drive from downtown.

To make sure you visit the best of the best when exploring beyond the city's boundary, this list sourced dozens of real visitor reviews on Reddit, including a combination of local and tourist recommendations that are mentioned time and time again. We've also verified each spot via their official websites and local tourism guides, so you can rest assured that they're still open, well-loved, and thriving.