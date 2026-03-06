Oregon's 5 Best Suburbs To Visit Outside Portland, According To Reddit
If you're traveling to Portland soon, you might be tempted to restrict your itinerary to Portland-proper attractions. And while the Rose City has plenty to offer, its surrounding suburbs are just as culturally dense and interesting to explore.
From mouthwatering culinary escapes to some of Oregon's best natural attractions, there are a cluster of towns that deepen visitors' understanding of the Pacific Northwest. And unlike other major cities that require an hour of driving just to reach something interesting, these five Portland suburbs are all within reach — well under an hour's drive from downtown.
To make sure you visit the best of the best when exploring beyond the city's boundary, this list sourced dozens of real visitor reviews on Reddit, including a combination of local and tourist recommendations that are mentioned time and time again. We've also verified each spot via their official websites and local tourism guides, so you can rest assured that they're still open, well-loved, and thriving.
Beaverton: A culinary hotspot
Beaverton is an easy 17-minute drive from downtown Portland, directly west of the city. Its population amounts to just under 100,000 residents, so there's plenty of culture and diversity, which has led to an exceptional food scene. The town has more residents of Asian descent than Portland, and accordingly a robust Asian food culture and market scene. On r/Beaverton, a veteran visitor recommends putting the Asian supermarket Uwajimaya on your to-do list, stating that it "has the best variety and is the cleanest by an order of magnitude".
The thread lists dozens of other coveted eateries, such as BG's Food Cartel for the town's largest food cart pod and Top Burmese, a popular option for traditional and modern food from Myanmar. Additional dining options line Restaurant Row, a walkable corridor with more culinary establishments in a single block than you probably have time for on your entire visit.
While Beaverton is a foodie's paradise, don't skip its other attractions, like the Tualatin Hills Nature Park and Interpretive Center, with 222 acres of marshes, ponds, and creeks made accessible by over five miles of trails. For a quirky day trip, check out the Next Level Pinball Museum, home to over 640 arcade and pinball machines, as well as a pop culture museum. A visitor mentions how it makes for an affordable activity, stating in r/Beaverton that "admission gets you unlimited play, no quarters required. It's heaven on earth, and worth a visit even if you aren't super nostalgic."
Lake Oswego: A lakeside retreat
The City of Oswego, located just 15 minutes south of downtown Portland, was formally established in 1910 and is home to over 40,000 residents. It's a serene escape from the city thanks to its standout lake, a popular destination for non-motorized water activities with sweeping views of local forest and wildlife. Oswego Lake access was privatized for 80 years, but a recent court ruling opened its shores to the public, allowing visitors to enter via the Lower Millennium Plaza Park launch site.
Oswego has a distinct artsy vibe with European accents, thanks to Richard Sundeleaf, a 20th-century architect and Oregon native who introduced Tudor-style buildings to the town. The Gallery Without Walls is an art and nature lover's dream, with a collection of rotating sculptures placed in an outdoor exhibit space for visitors to enjoy. Dive deeper into the suburb's natural offerings by visiting one of the many parks that boast Oregon's temperate rainforest groves, such as George Rogers Park on the banks of the Willamette River.
A favorite attraction for visiting families is the Willamette Shore Trolley, a set of historic replica cars that run along the river and pass through the Elk Rock Tunnel, with a friendly guide sharing tidbits about the region's past. After all the adventuring, it only makes sense to grab something to eat. Thankfully, Lake Oswego has plenty of options. One Redditor shares that "Le Pigeon is probably the city's best restaurant, it's the only one on La Liste, and it's not hard to get a reservation."
Milwaukie: A popular destination for springtime blooms
Milwaukie was historically known as a quaint riverfront mill city and is now affectionately referred to as Portland's unpretentious sibling town. Milwaukie is a quick 20-minute drive from the Rose City's downtown district, and is a popular springtime excursion with gorgeous dogwood trees that sprout delicate flowers and bloom after the final frost. Warmer months are also ideal for visiting the Sara Hite Memorial Rose Garden, which features over 400 flowering bushes on its 1-acre plot.
The Milwaukie Museum brings travelers deeper into the town's history, curated on the former George Wise family farmhouse, which dates back to 1865. Another major attraction is Dark Horse Comics, a creative incubator that has produced popular illustrated works like Sin City, Umbrella Academy, and Tomb Raider. Nature lovers can visit the many parks within the suburb, ranging from the coastal 8.5-acre Milwaukie Bay Park to the conservancy-managed Minthorn Springs Wetland.
Milwaukie's food scene is a favorite for locals and visitors alike, with one resident on the r/AskPortland forum recommending "Pfriem and Decibel for loungy bars plus good food. And my favorite Mexican place is called Cha Cha Cha Mexican Taqueria. Our food pod [Milwaukie Station Food Cart Pod] has a great selection too, and a bomb gyro place. And everywhere we have been has had a dog-friendly patio."
Oregon City: A historic living classroom
Oregon City's claim to fame is its history as the official endpoint of the Oregon Trail. Dig into this at its interpretive center, where guests can explore historic wagons and artifacts, and can participate in activities like candle-making and journaling. And despite the rural, frontier-like feel of the town, it's just under a half-hour drive from Portland. The Museum of the Oregon Territory is another must-see for history buffs, offering stunning views of Willamette Falls (considered the largest in the state) alongside accounts of the town's cultural and industrial heritage.
Another quirky attraction in Oregon City is its municipal elevator, a 130-foot structure also known as the "vertical street" built to connect the Willamette River's coast to higher cliffside neighborhoods. It's free to ride and runs daily, making it easier to get around for both residents and guests who previously needed to climb a long set of stairs.
Downtown Oregon City is a charming and walkable neighborhood that was the proud recipient of the Great American Main Street award in 2018. It's a hidden gem for PNW breweries, boasting tasting rooms like Oregon City Brewing Company and Bent Shovel Brewing. If you're looking for tried and true dining options, a resident in an r/Portland thread recommends, "Mike's Drive-In, McMenamins, Highland Stillhouse, Super Torta, Ranees, and Tony's Fish Market are some of my favorite spots in OC."
Hillsboro: A burgeoning tech town with tourist appeal
On the surface, Hillsboro is a tech town, with four Intel campuses that employ over 20,000 Oregonians, serving as the backbone of Oregon's Silicon Valley. But when you look deeper you'll see that the charming town is a formidable tourist destination, and the commute from downtown Portland takes around half an hour when traffic is low.
Locals love Hillsboro's easy access to a range of amenities, with one stating in the r/Hillsboro subreddit, "I too love the abundance of farmers markets, the food pods, and taphouses. It's also great we're right next to the Willamette Valley and can always do a quick wine tasting or get a bottle you like within 30 minutes. Tons of farms to get fresh meat and veggies. Berry and other fruit picking is something we always look forward to."
As the fifth-largest city in the state, there's plenty of modern attractions to experience, but the Portland suburb also draws travelers seeking a natural escape. The 635-acre Jackson Bottom Wetlands natural reserve is great for wildlife viewing. Orenco Woods Nature Park is another beloved option, home to the 8-mile paved Rock Creek Trail and 1.6 miles of trails that extend over a wetland pond.
Methodology
This list of Portland's five best suburbs was carefully curated by our team, focusing on proximity to downtown, as well as the density of natural, culinary, and cultural attractions. Additionally, suburbs with notable festivals and events were also prioritized. Our search started, however, with Reddit.
Each listed suburb was then thoroughly researched on subreddits that offer local expertise, ranging from general travel threads to specific Reddit threads that unveiled hidden gems. Not only did our team select single recommendations, but also focused on top attractions that were repeated over and over again. We then researched each destination directly via local tourism and governmental boards for more in-depth context when it came to markets, restaurants, museums, and other stops.
For a splash of local authority, this article was written by a new-to-Portland resident who has spent the past several months learning about its surrounding suburbs, with the opportunity to visit several on the list. As Oregon is home to some of the friendliest people in the U.S., this list was inspired by many word-of-mouth recommendations as well.