Oregon's Outdoor Recreation Mecca With A Quaint Downtown Is A Riverfront Mill City Just Outside Of Portland
Oregon is beloved for its outdoor wonderlands, as well as its quaint, charm-filled towns. Fortunately, there are destinations you can visit in the beautiful Beaver State that combine the two. In particular, the outskirts of Portland are sparkling with hidden gems — like Lake Oswego, an artsy lakeside town with European vibes, and Oregon City, a nearby wildly underrated city full of charm. Another such gem is Milwaukie, Oregon, situated about 6 miles south of Portland.
Nicknamed the "Dogwood City of the West" for the gorgeous dogwood trees that flower during the spring, the former mill city resides along the banks of the Willamette River, in a scenic setting that offers ample recreation for outdoor enthusiasts. While the surrounding nature might be its biggest draw, Milwaukie's downtown is also dotted with charming boutiques and delicious eateries, boasting the perfect environment for window-shoppers and foodies. When in the Pacific Northwest, don't overlook its gems. Otherwise, you might miss the wonders of Milwaukie.
Explore the charm-filled downtown of Milwaukie
From the heart of Portland, downtown Milwaukie is just a 20-minute drive, or a 30-minute ride away on the MAX Light Rail Orange Line. The metro stops on Main Street, across from the Milwaukie Food Cart Station, where a buffet of international cuisine awaits, offering everything from Thai bites to Greek gyros.
From there, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll downtown to explore the local shops. Spoke & Words Books is a treasure trove for literary lovers, while the adjacent B-Side Records & Vintage will make vinyl collectors swoon with rows of rare records and racks of retro clothing. For more vintage apparel, visit That One Vintage Shop on SE 21st Avenue, then head next door to Pit Stop Coffee Shop for an espresso refreshment.
For a stiffer drink, you can visit Duffy's Pub, a neighborhood Irish pub with karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights. If you fancy a locally-brewed pint, head to pFriem Family Brewer's Milwaukie Tasting Room, whose barrel-aged beer is crafted in Hood River. If you're hungry for a classic burger and milkshake combo, pull up to Mike's Drive-In. The chain was founded in 1971, but they opened their Milwaukie location in 1973. The retro eatery features a seasonal summer menu of milkshakes made with Oregon-grown berries like huckleberry and marionberry (a blackberry hybrid that's the delicious official state berry).
Embracing Milwaukie's great outdoors
Beyond its quaint downtown, Milwaukie boasts the great outdoors in its backyard. Just west of downtown, you'll find Milwaukie Bay Park, a gorgeous 8.5-acre oasis with waterfront trails and enchanting views of the Willamette River. Head about a half-mile south, and cross the land bridge to Elk Rock Island, which you can only access in the summer. The 13.6-acre natural area is home to seven habitat communities brimming with native wildlife, and over 50 rare species of plants. A geological marvel, the island itself is part of an ancient lava flow from a volcano that erupted over 40 million years ago.
If you've got a bike handy, be sure to ride the Trolley Trail Loop. Comprising 19 miles of paved and gravel trails, the scenic route follows the same path traveled by the historic Portland Traction Company streetcar (which ran from 1893 to 1968). If you don't have a bike, you can walk the trail on foot, admiring outdoor art sculptures and riverside views along the way.
If the Pacific Northwest weather is too wet and dreary for an outdoor adventure one day, enjoy thrilling indoor water recreation at the North Clackamas Aquatic Park. The water-filled wonderland is complete with a giant pool, twisty waterslides, and a rock climbing wall. If you want to take your amusement to the next level, drive 3 miles north to Oaks Amusement Park, an outdoor wonderland brimming with old-school rides and vintage Oregon charm.