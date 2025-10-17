Oregon's Outdoor Recreation Mecca With A Quaint Downtown Is A Riverfront Mill City Just Outside Of Portland

Oregon is beloved for its outdoor wonderlands, as well as its quaint, charm-filled towns. Fortunately, there are destinations you can visit in the beautiful Beaver State that combine the two. In particular, the outskirts of Portland are sparkling with hidden gems — like Lake Oswego, an artsy lakeside town with European vibes, and Oregon City, a nearby wildly underrated city full of charm. Another such gem is Milwaukie, Oregon, situated about 6 miles south of Portland.

Nicknamed the "Dogwood City of the West" for the gorgeous dogwood trees that flower during the spring, the former mill city resides along the banks of the Willamette River, in a scenic setting that offers ample recreation for outdoor enthusiasts. While the surrounding nature might be its biggest draw, Milwaukie's downtown is also dotted with charming boutiques and delicious eateries, boasting the perfect environment for window-shoppers and foodies. When in the Pacific Northwest, don't overlook its gems. Otherwise, you might miss the wonders of Milwaukie.