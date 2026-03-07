San Antonio's Quieter River Walk Section Is A Scenic Urban Park Full Of Pedestrian Trails Past Noted Landmarks

While some people might consider San Antonio's River Walk a tourist trap, it's still a major attraction where you can have a lot of fun. And if you go beyond the well-known downtown section of the 15-mile stretch of river to the 3.5-mile Museum Reach section, you'll find it has a quieter, more laid-back vibe. As you wander the sidewalks along this section of the river, you'll be surrounded by native plants as well as lots of public art. Plus, you'll have access to some of San Antonio's popular cultural institutions.

The Museum Reach is divided into two parts. Closest to downtown, you'll find the 1.3-mile-long Urban Segment, which starts around Lexington Avenue, near the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. From there, the path heads northeast past the San Antonio Museum of Art, which has art from around the world, from contemporary Texas artists to the "most comprehensive ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art collection in the southern United States."

The River Walk continues north to the I-35 bridge, which is home to a seasonal colony of Mexican free-tailed bats. They gather in the tens of thousands from around April to October, and, at sunset, you can see them flying out of their roost into the city to hunt. It's quite the sight to see. Year-round at the bridge, you can see a school of giant fish suspended above you. The sculpture, aptly named F.I.S.H., was created by Donald Lipski. It features 25 seven-foot-long, brightly colored longear sunfish, a species that is native to the San Antonio River.