5 Charming Old-School Southern Towns That Will Take You Straight Back To The 1950s
Many of us look back on midcentury America with a warm nostalgia, despite never personally experiencing it. Whether it's the stylish outfits, oversized cars, or jazzy ballads from stars like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, the 1950s have become an iconic decade in America's history. Movies like "Back to the Future" and "Grease" only cemented the 1950s even further into our imaginations, highlighting an era filled with flashing neon signs and pastel storefronts, a bygone age where high-schoolers gathered at the local diners dressed in elegant skirts and leather jackets.
Though it might seem like America has moved into the modern world of towering skyscrapers and glassy facades, there are still pockets of the country that have preserved a sense of the 1950s atmosphere, particularly in the South. Take Mount Airy in North Carolina, for example. The real-life town that inspired the fictional Mayberry from the classic sitcom, "The Andy Griffith Show," feels like taking a step back in time. Meanwhile, foodies can take a tour of the most charming old-school diners in the Appalachian Mountains, which transport visitors to a bygone era.
Other nostalgic locales include towns like Beaufort, South Carolina, which is a veritable midcentury time capsule of kitschy brunch joints and antique shops, along with Laurel, Mississippi, where retro storefronts line the streets and a drive-in diner is a favorite local watering hole. From the Appalachian foothills surrounding Bristol, Virginia, to the Blue Ridge landscape near Dahlonega, Georgia, these five nostalgic towns scattered throughout the South will whisk you right back to the good ol' 1950s.
Camden, South Carolina
Considered the oldest inland city in South Carolina, Camden blends a hint of colonial heritage with the charms of a small town embracing a 1950s vibe. Downtown, the wide boulevards are shaded by leafy trees, and tidy storefronts with bright awnings feel like a postcard of midcentury America. Red-brick facades and bold signage advertising supply stores, fashion boutiques, and coffee shops complete the picture. As the downtown merges into the residential quarters, stately homes stand amidst grassy lawns set back from the street, evoking the slow-paced rhythms of a typical Southern town. Bring back a little piece of the 1950s with a browse around Camden's antique stores, where the shelves are lined with kitschy tableware, collectible figurines, and used books.
Notable landmarks to visit include the Price House, a Greek Revival mansion built in the 1830s, which became known as a local corner store well into the 1950s. Tucked in a red-brick building is the Camden Archives and Museum, where the exhibits are packed with artifacts ranging from the firearms once wielded by notorious outlaws to genuine spy equipment. South of town, history geeks and military aficionados can step even further back in time at the Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, a meticulously preserved living history museum. Tour the battlefields where Camden's soldiers once fought, and take a peek at the impressive colonial-era architecture.
When hungry, dine like it's the midcentury again at Blackmon's, a quaint comfort food shack proudly serving hamburgers and hot dogs since 1958. The vibes are retro, and the Philly cheesesteak is a hit with the locals. Visitors from out of town can fly into Columbia, the state capital, and make the roughly 45-minute drive up to Camden, while locals in Charleston are just under three hours away by car.
Beaufort, South Carolina
Scattered across the marshy Lowcountry landscape along South Carolina's coastline is "America's happiest seaside town," Beaufort, which feels like a vintage snapshot of the 1950s. The town's main waterfront thoroughfare, Bay Street, is flanked by midcentury architecture squeezed between stately colonial facades, where local establishments lure tourists in for retail therapy and cold drinks to stave off the Southern heat. The Southern Sweets Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop, in particular, brings visitors right back to the kitschy vibes of the 1950s, from checkered flooring to counter seating and tall glass Coca-Cola bottles in the fridge. "Fun place that reminded us of yesteryear," a previous visitor shared in a Google review.
Relive the 1950s again with the whole family at Beaufort's Highway 21 Drive-in Theater, where a snack bar serves popcorn, fries, and cheeseburgers, and double features are screened on the weekends. Grab your snacks, sit back in the comfort of your car, and soak up the nostalgic atmosphere. A previous visitor called it a "[f]antastic walk back in time." Film fans can also track down the various Beaufort locations featured in the '90s romcom, "Forrest Gump," while antique shoppers will find plenty of vintage boutiques around town.
Sightseers interested in the earlier centuries of America's history will find excitement at the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, where museum exhibits tell the story of the post-Civil War years, and park rangers offer guided tours. Snap photos at the Harriet Tubman monument, or browse the galleries at the Beaufort History Museum, where displays include Native American artifacts and Revolutionary War memorabilia. Hop on a horse-drawn carriage ride for a tour around Beaufort's majestic Antebellum mansions. Locals in Charleston can drive to Beaufort in about 90 minutes, while road-trippers in Savannah, Georgia, are less than an hour away by car.
Laurel, Mississippi
Drive just 90 minutes southeast of Mississippi's capital, Jackson, and you'll reach an idyllic town suffused with a classic 1950s atmosphere. From the breezy boulevards framed by wizened trees and elegant architecture to the brick facades and colorful murals in the historic downtown, Laurel feels rooted in the past. Laurel began as a railroad town in the 1880s, prospering thanks to a booming lumber trade. The downtown area grew into a maze of brick buildings, with mom-and-pop stores lining the streets, and Laurel was eventually dubbed the "City Beautiful." Bright storefronts and retro signage still point the way to local boutiques today, while bold letters spelling out the movies playing in the Laurel Little Theater are a nostalgic nod back to the midcentury.
Collectors of all things vintage should browse the wares at the Rusty Chandelier, where the shelves are packed with all kinds of kitschy decor, then head around the corner to the Southern Antique Gift Mall for more retro shopping. Military fiends can spend the day at the Veterans Memorial Museum, where exhibits filled with antique memorabilia take visitors on a journey back to the days of World War II. "Everyone should visit," wrote a previous guest in a Google review.
Foodies can enjoy a retro dining experience at Phillips Drive-In, known as "PDI" by Laurel locals. Pull up to order and enjoy classic diner deliciousness like burgers, onion rings, and milkshakes right from the car. "Reminded me of the [drive-ins] I would visit in my youth," shared a previous diner. With an old-school Volkswagen Beetle parked out front, Betsy's on Magnolia serves up refreshing scoops amidst a midcentury vibe. From the painted retro lettering to the patio seating, guests can enjoy their ice cream like they're back in the 1950s again.
Bristol, Virginia
Tucked amidst the Appalachian foothills is Bristol, famously known as the true "birthplace of country music." Not only that, but Bristol's main thoroughfare, State Street, falls right in the middle of the border with Tennessee. A stroll along this dual-state drag reveals neon signs and timeless brick storefronts with colorful awnings where tourists can stop in for a drink at the local wine bar or browse the antique shops for vintage goodies. Shining like a beacon are the twinkling lights of the Paramount Bristol, the Art Deco-style auditorium where locals have gathered to enjoy cinema for almost a century.
Find an outfit to dress like it's the 1950s at The 705 Collective on State Street, an emporium with racks of vintage clothing. Pick up retro keepsakes at Grand Antiques just down the street, then head to Cheap Thrills Records to browse the shelves lined with old vinyl albums. Tucked within an impressive brick warehouse is the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, which not only highlights the profound impact of the 1927 Bristol Sessions on the development of country music in the subsequent decades but also displays a vast collection of music memorabilia, including guitars signed by legends like Earl Scruggs and Loretta Lynn.
Sit down to a hearty burger in nostalgic midcentury style at the Burger Bar, which has been a local haunt for more than 80 years. Round red stools invite diners to crowd the countertop, where the view of the burger chef grilling meat patties feels like a scene straight from a 1950s movie. "What a cool historical, step back in time kinda place," a previous visitor shared in Google reviews. Driving from Richmond to Bristol takes about five hours, but there are also domestic flights to Tri-Cities Airport, about 30 minutes from downtown.
Dahlonega, Georgia
Amidst the Blue Ridge foothills of Georgia's wine country is Dahlonega, a picturesque town just over an hour by car north of Atlanta. Founded in the 1830s during one of America's first scrambles for gold, Dahlonega blends the rustic ambience of a Gold Rush boomtown with the retro vibes of the 1950s. The red-brick façade of the Gold Museum dominates the historic town square, listed on the National Register for Historic Places, while pastel storefronts with bold lettering and tree-shaded lanes lined with typical Southern architecture create a nostalgic, midcentury atmosphere. Tourists can stroll around Dahlonega's brick-paved streets to explore the quaint boutiques and cafés for a whimsical journey back in time.
Entertaining locals since the 1940s is the Holly Theater on Main Street, which sports a neon marquee with flashy lightbulbs that feels appropriately old-school. The theater schedule is packed with everything from musicals and stage plays to live bands. Tourists will also find a sweet taste of the midcentury at Connie's, a local favorite ice cream shop with a bubbly mint storefront. Back in the 1950s, locals knew it as Ledbetter's Drugstore, where creamy scoops and sandwiches were the order of the day. Still surviving are the original counters and barstools, allowing visitors a small glimpse back in time. "It is the cutest '50s-inspired diner," a previous visitor shared.
Foodies should also stop for a bite at the Picnic Café and Dessertery, a family-run diner with a relaxed, old-school atmosphere. Everything from breakfast sandwiches and soups to pastries and coffee will keep sightseers refueled. Meanwhile, gaming geeks shouldn't miss a visit to Games Replayed, where the shelves are filled with vintage nostalgia ranging from collectible toys to retro gaming consoles. From Atlanta, the drive to Dahlonega takes just over an hour.