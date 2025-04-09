This Award-Winning, Engaging Virginia Destination Is Best Known As The True 'Birthplace Of Country Music'

Passionate country music enthusiasts flock to famous music destinations such as Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. While many consider Nashville (home to the pink paradise of the Dolly Parton rooftop bar and one of the best airports for live music), to be the country music capital of the United States, the 'birthplace of country music' is actually the small Virginia town of Bristol. Here, inside the walls of the 24,000-square-foot Birthplace of Country Music Museum (BCM), you'll find award-winning and engaging exhibits highlighting Bristol's role in country music history.

The story behind the birthplace of country music dates back to 1927 when the famous Bristol Sessions took place. During these sessions, a producer from the Victor Talking Machine Company recorded 76 performances by 19 artists in Bristol's historic State Street building. Performers included Jimmie Rodgers, known as the father of country music, and the Carter Family, known as the first family of country music. The impact of these recordings was the main reason Congress recognized Bristol with the birthplace of country music title in 1998.

As a Smithsonian-affiliate museum, BCM has received numerous accolades across the museum and tourism industries. These include several Tennessee Association of Museums awards, a spot on USA Today's list of the top 10 pop culture museums, and an Award of Excellence by the American Association for State and Local History for an exhibit on women in music. Also dubbed the 2024 Outstanding Attraction of the Year by the Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards, BCM draws approximately 30,000 people annually to its interactive exhibits, programs, and popular yearly festival. It's one of the more notable locales along The Crooked Road Heritage Music Trail, which spans 300 miles across Virginia.