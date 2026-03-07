Sneaky Porcupines Are Reportedly Damaging Hikers' Cars At This Canadian Park
The porcupine, the second-largest rodent in North America after the beaver, is probably one of the cutest critters you'll encounter on a trek — if you're lucky enough to spot one, as they're incredibly shy and mostly nocturnal. While you wouldn't want to be close enough to get a face full of quills, you're unlikely to flee in terror if a group (fittingly called a prickle) comes your way, and you'd never place these slow-moving tree climbers on the list of wild animals tourists should avoid at all costs. However, for many years, porcupine warnings have been put up on websites and at the trailheads of Canadian parks like Valhalla Provincial Park, an adventurers' paradise nestled within the Selkirk Mountains of British Columbia. How did these timid rodents get such a bad rap? Well, they're apparently responsible for destroying the vehicles of innocent hikers at this park.
Valhalla is located in the Kootenays, a stunning region in the southeast of the province. It's around 8 hours from Vancouver, North America's most livable city for 2025. The area encompasses charming towns, hot springs, and four impressive mountain ranges — from west to east, the Monashees, Selkirks, Purcells, and Rockies — along with several provincial parks, like Kokanee Glacier and Valhalla. It is within these parks, the latter in particular, that these sneaky porcupines are reportedly damaging visitors' cars. According to a post by Your National Parks on Instagram, porcupines are very active in the area and will gnaw on tires, wiring, brake lines, and more.
So, why are these not-so-harmless vandals attacking vehicles? Well, porcupines crave salt — and particularly in the winter and spring, road salt residue will draw them to your vehicle. Fortunately, though, there are methods to prevent your automobile parts from becoming a tasty porcupine snack.
How to prevent porcupines from vandalizing your vehicle
The rodents are particularly troublesome in the parking lots for Gimli Ridge and the Gwillim Lakes within Valhalla Provincial Park, although damage has been reported throughout the Kootenays. Before heading out, wipe or spray down your vehicle to rid it of any salt, especially if you plan to leave your car in the lot overnight. West Kootenay Hiking advises visitors to protect their vehicles using fencing or chicken wire, which may be available at the trailheads (but purchasing some in advance is best). Hardware cloth can also work. Whichever material you use, wrap it snugly around the bottom of your car, as you don't want a porcupine to sneak inside and get stuck. Ensure that you've secured it using stones or sticks from the area — zip ties and duct tape are also helpful for fastening it in place. Finally, ensure that you take everything with you once you leave, which will keep the park's natural beauty intact.
Despite the annoyance of having to fortify your automobile from these pesky porcupines, this shouldn't deter you from visiting Valhalla Provincial Park — which is surrounded by mountains and offers backcountry adventures like hiking and canoeing — or the rest of the Kootenays. You can reach the park by car from the nearest town, Slocan, conveniently connected by Highway 6. If you're flying into the area, the closest hub is the West Kootenay Regional Airport (YCG) in Castlegar (less than an hour away), which offers daily flights to and from Vancouver. This is not recommended in the winter, as flights can be canceled due to weather conditions. Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is another option, as is the airport in Spokane (GEG), Washington's "River City," featuring waterfalls and scenic trails. Both are roughly four hours away.