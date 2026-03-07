Sneaky Porcupines Are Reportedly Damaging Hikers' Cars At This Canadian Park

The porcupine, the second-largest rodent in North America after the beaver, is probably one of the cutest critters you'll encounter on a trek — if you're lucky enough to spot one, as they're incredibly shy and mostly nocturnal. While you wouldn't want to be close enough to get a face full of quills, you're unlikely to flee in terror if a group (fittingly called a prickle) comes your way, and you'd never place these slow-moving tree climbers on the list of wild animals tourists should avoid at all costs. However, for many years, porcupine warnings have been put up on websites and at the trailheads of Canadian parks like Valhalla Provincial Park, an adventurers' paradise nestled within the Selkirk Mountains of British Columbia. How did these timid rodents get such a bad rap? Well, they're apparently responsible for destroying the vehicles of innocent hikers at this park.

Valhalla is located in the Kootenays, a stunning region in the southeast of the province. It's around 8 hours from Vancouver, North America's most livable city for 2025. The area encompasses charming towns, hot springs, and four impressive mountain ranges — from west to east, the Monashees, Selkirks, Purcells, and Rockies — along with several provincial parks, like Kokanee Glacier and Valhalla. It is within these parks, the latter in particular, that these sneaky porcupines are reportedly damaging visitors' cars. According to a post by Your National Parks on Instagram, porcupines are very active in the area and will gnaw on tires, wiring, brake lines, and more.

So, why are these not-so-harmless vandals attacking vehicles? Well, porcupines crave salt — and particularly in the winter and spring, road salt residue will draw them to your vehicle. Fortunately, though, there are methods to prevent your automobile parts from becoming a tasty porcupine snack.