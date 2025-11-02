10 Wild Animals Tourists Should Avoid At All Costs

When it comes to wildlife, the best travelers are informed ones. Understanding wild animals and how they behave — and how you should behave around them — can be the difference between an amazing experience and a tragic headline. Before venturing into the wilderness or exploring a national park, it is essential to learn about the animals you might find there and what to do in the event of an encounter. Many tourists simply don't know the risks they are taking, and that Instagram selfie could end up going viral for all the wrong reasons.

According to research published by the Public Library of Science, wildlife attacks (in middle-income countries) primarily occur during recreational activities. That means Americans must be particularly cautious when hiking, visiting national parks, or exploring the backcountry. In low-income nations, attacks can happen at any time, such as when people are working or just going about their day, so it pays to be vigilant wherever you travel.

However, most attacks are more likely to cause injury rather than death, which is still something you'll want to avoid at all costs. And it isn't necessarily the predators you need to avoid, so we've included a few on this list that may raise an eyebrow or two. Wherever it is you're going and whatever it is you're doing, here are a few wild animals you'll want to try your best to avoid.