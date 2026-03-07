Hands-Down, Indiana's 5 Most Romantic Destinations To Visit, According To Reviews
For romantics who dream of a weekend at a historic inn, a sunset gondola ride, or a stroll through vineyards, you don't need to book a far-flung trip to Italy. You can find these experiences and more, with a Midwestern twist, in Indiana. Indiana's got a compelling variety of options for love-struck travelers, from the urban sparkle of Indianapolis to quieter spots like its historic river towns and Lake Michigan shoreline.
Couples might look for spots that are atmospheric and intimate, even when they're in bustling cities: somewhere cozy to get close in. Things like historic architecture, scenic overlooks, and snug accommodations can lend to the atmosphere. It's also important that the destination is relaxed but not boring. Novel activities can spark conversation and help couples discover more about each other. "Couples must step outside the familiar routines of daily life and immerse yourselves in new experiences," said marriage therapist Eden Garcia-Balis to Nomade People, explaining that a new travel experience "fosters teamwork" for couples.
We kept all of these factors in mind when choosing Indiana's five most romantic destinations, using reviews from past visitors to guide our selection process.
You'll find a more in-depth explanation of our ranking at the end of our list.
Charley Creek Inn
Built in 1920 and lovingly restored, the Charley Creek Inn offers an elegant, old-world atmosphere that's a dream lodging for two. Several reviewers have cited it as a go-to option for an anniversary retreat. "Would definitely recommend — we did our 18-year anniversary with dinner and wine tasting to boot here," a Google reviewer wrote. In addition to complimentary wine tastings, the inn offers a wealth of activities suited for a couple to build fond memories over. Massages, live music in its Green Hat Lounge, and a nostalgic Ice Cream & Candy Shoppe are some of the highlights.
The hotel itself is a beautiful setting for romance. Its restoration preserved a refined 20th-century look, with a chandelier-lit lobby and antique furniture filling its rooms. The hotel even offers a Romantic Getaway package catered to lovers, which comes with a free bottle of wine and dinner for two at the hotel's restaurant. One Tripadvisor described booking a suite with the package: "[A] bottle of wine and a box of chocolates awaited our arrival on the table ... The room was beautiful, and the bed was huge and comfy!" Rooms also include a coffee maker, a combination tub/shower, and valet laundry service.
The Charley Creek Inn is located in Wabash, a vibrant city with artisan shops, riverfront beauty, and historic theaters. It's about an hour drive from the Fort Wayne International Airport. Directly across from the inn is the Eagles Theater, another restored building from the early 1900s, which showcases a mix of live performances and movies to serve as an evening date during your stay. The inn is a 10 to 15-minute walk from the Paradise Spring Historical Park, with some recreated log cabins and a pretty river walk.
Oliver Winery and Vineyards
Amid Indiana's hills, you can sip and swoon at Oliver Winery and Vineyards. It's both the largest and oldest winery in the state, according to Visit Indy, and it was a Blue Chip Award winner in 2021, one of only two wineries outside California to earn the distinction at that time, according to a Wine Industry Network press release. Beyond its accolades, the winery's setting is wonderfully conducive to romance. "My husband and I visited Oliver Winery for the first time on our one-year anniversary ... It's surrounded by beautiful, kept-up gardens. The atmosphere is so refreshing," a Google reviewer wrote.
There are several ways to make a date of a day at the winery and vineyards. One that frequently gets praise is the picnic package. "Went on a double date with friends and got the picnic reservation, which comes with huge plates of cheese and salami and nuts, grapes," a Google reviewer shared. When you book the package (up to 48 hours in advance), you get a set table on the patio with a basket of treats and a personal sommelier. The package is available to book from April through October.
Oliver Winery is roughly a 15-minute drive from downtown Bloomington, a breathtaking city known for diverse dining and outdoor pastimes. Other than the picnic package, the winery offers wine tastings (only available on weekdays) and tours of the winemaking facilities (only on weekends). A nice touch of the winery tours is that you get a souvenir wine glass, a memento to commemorate the romantic outing.
Newfields
From flower-filled paths to a sculpture garden, Newfields is full of opportunities for a cultured, romantic afternoon. Newfields is a sprawling, 152-acre art and nature campus in Indianapolis, with art galleries and lush outdoor spaces. It's a foolproof choice for a date in the city. "Went on a date there and was totally surprised, [it's] set in a beautiful location and I can't wait to go back in the spring," a Tripadvisor reviewer said. The reviewer highlighted some of the art at the on-site Indianapolis Museum of Art: "The Georgia O'Keeffe [paintings] and Tiffany glass wall were amazing." The museum also features the iconic, original "LOVE" sculpture by Robert Indiana.
One romantic highlight of the campus is the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park, a serene spot where creativity meets nature. The park is one of Newfields' free attractions, making it a good option for a budget-friendly date. The park is home to a lake, woodland trails, and a sculpture garden. Another green space on campus, The Garden, serves as a unique photo-op. "The perfectly manicured gardens offer unlimited backdrops for beautiful and romantic wedding photography," a photographer wrote for Google Reviews. In the springtime, you can book a ticket for The Garden's "After Dark" event, which features garden tours and live harp as the sun goes down.
Newfields is about a 25-minute drive from the Indianapolis International Airport and 10 minutes from downtown. You can buy tickets in advance online, and for those who want to lean into a low-cost experience, general admission is pay-what-you-want on the first Thursday of each month. Newfields is open daily except Mondays, and the nature park is open every day from dawn to dusk.
Indiana Dunes National Park
If your idea of romance includes long walks on the beach, Indiana Dunes National Park is where to go. Its beach walks are special, with Lake Michigan waves on one side and rolling sand dunes on the other. The scenery has lent itself exquisitely to engagement photos, wedding ceremonies, or simply secluded escapes for two. "It's beautiful! Love how soft the sand is, and the water looked so nice. Was a great choice for our romantic weekend getaway," a Google reviewer shared.
There are a few ways to make a trip to the Indiana Dunes National Park a unique couples' outing. If you'd rather go for something relaxed, you could set up a picnic on the beach and watch the sunset. The park is open until 11 p.m., so you could stick around after dark for stargazing. Couples who like an adventure might find a fun challenge in hiking up one of the dunes. The 0.7-mile Dune Ridge Trail is a scenic choice, circling through multiple different habitats and ascending up a dune that affords views of the Great Marsh. For a longer option, you could tackle the nearly 3-mile Tolleston Dunes Trail. It's a sound choice to get some more private bonding time, since reviews have described the trail as mostly free from crowds.
Indiana Dunes National Park has two major arrival hubs on either side: Chicago Midway International Airport is just under an hour drive to the west, while South Bend International Airport is 45 minutes to the east. The whole park covers 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline with eight separate beaches. Note that, no matter where you choose to arrive, there is an entrance fee. The park also allows wedding ceremonies, but you'll need a Special Use Permit.
Indianapolis Canal
Who says you need Venice for a romantic stroll along a canal? Downtown Indianapolis has an award-winning canal-side promenade: The Canal Walk was named one of the 10 best river walks in 2023 by USA Today, and it's a swoon-worthy destination for lovers. A Google reviewer captured its romantic atmosphere: "Absolutely lovely 1.5 mile walk along the romantic canal. Ivy walls, water features, benches, ducks and geese, gardens, parks, and an incredible Italian restaurant along the way gives all the European vibes." Although the reviewer logged 1.5 miles on the path, the full loop is 3 miles.
There are some other ways to enjoy the Central Canal, too: Biking, kayaking, and pedal boats are feasible options, though perhaps the most romantic way to elevate a date on the canal is by gondola. Old World Gondoliers provides the European fantasy, complete with singing gondoliers donning bright foulards. The operator has 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor, with several reviewers praising the gondoliers' singing voices. While the operator doesn't provide food or drinks, they do allow you to bring your own — one reviewer even brought a full cheese and fruit platter aboard. Gondola rides are offered from the end of March up to November, with both public and private rides available to book.
Otherwise, the canal promenade is open every day throughout the year (and even gets cleared of snow in winter). It's open all night, too, so it can serve as the backdrop for a sunset walk or after-date stroll. The Canal Walk runs from White River State Park to 11th Street, with stairway access from the street at numerous points along its length.
Methodology
To make our ranking of the five most romantic places to visit in Indiana, we first compiled destinations commonly listed as ideal for couples by tourism and couples-focused sites, including Couples Travel and Visit Indiana. We researched reviews for each location from Yelp, Google Reviews, and Tripadvisor, and narrowed down which most frequently got recommended as date spots, anniversary getaways, and for generally having a romantic atmosphere. Things like gorgeous scenery, secluded paths, and unique bonding activities factored into the atmosphere. We also considered accessibility to visitors (without requiring special permits, for example) and the amenities offered on-site to inform the final selection.