Hands-Down, Indiana's 5 Most Romantic Destinations To Visit, According To Reviews

For romantics who dream of a weekend at a historic inn, a sunset gondola ride, or a stroll through vineyards, you don't need to book a far-flung trip to Italy. You can find these experiences and more, with a Midwestern twist, in Indiana. Indiana's got a compelling variety of options for love-struck travelers, from the urban sparkle of Indianapolis to quieter spots like its historic river towns and Lake Michigan shoreline.

Couples might look for spots that are atmospheric and intimate, even when they're in bustling cities: somewhere cozy to get close in. Things like historic architecture, scenic overlooks, and snug accommodations can lend to the atmosphere. It's also important that the destination is relaxed but not boring. Novel activities can spark conversation and help couples discover more about each other. "Couples must step outside the familiar routines of daily life and immerse yourselves in new experiences," said marriage therapist Eden Garcia-Balis to Nomade People, explaining that a new travel experience "fosters teamwork" for couples.