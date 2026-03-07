North Dakota's Picturesque River Valley City Offers Outdoor Adventure And The State's Only Registered Waterfall
Located in North Dakota, Fort Ransom began as a military outpost on the frontier. Named after General T. E. G. Ransom, the town was established in 1866 to protect those working on the rail line, which was heading west across North Dakota. In its prime, Fort Ransom had blacksmiths, a lumberyard, two churches, harness shops, pool rooms, and beer halls, but these days, it's a quiet North Dakota village tucked in the green Sheyenne River Valley, with a few streets and around 100 residents.
It's a peaceful place to visit, and most come to experience the expansive skies of Fort Ransom State Park, North Dakota's hidden gem for camping and fishing. There, you can pitch a tent and spend the day hiking or biking wooded trails along the river, or you can explore on horseback and utilize the designated horse campsites with corral access. Beyond getting deep into secluded nature at the state park, you can get a feel for frontier life at the homesteader farms, learn about history at the Ransom County Society Museum, and hike to the only registered waterfall in North Dakota.
Located between Bismarck (2.5 hours west of Fort Ransom) and North Dakota's largest city of Fargo (a 1.5-hour drive east and home to the nearest major airport), Fort Ransom is a tiny stop in a seemingly endless landscape. However, if you drive out to this town in the Sheyenne River Valley, you'll find charming taverns, pioneer-style gatherings, and plenty of outdoor adventure for a classic American trip across the plains.
Outdoor adventure in and around Fort Ransom, North Dakota
The biggest draw in the area is Fort Ransom State Park, where visitors have a charming assortment of accommodation options. Right on the Sheyenne River, there's the historic Bjone House, a renovated homestead constructed in 1879. Two full-service yurts that can sleep six are rentable, and they're mere steps from hiking trailheads. For an absolutely unforgettable experience, stay in the Percheron Wagon, which looks like a classic covered wagon from the Oregon Trail. However, it is truly cozy, with beds, a fridge, a wagon-wheel table, and more.
Summer is the ideal time to visit for fishing, bird watching, or using the 20 miles of trails through the park — although cross-country skiing here in winter is doable. Most paths are well-maintained and multi-use, so you can hike or bike. Additionally, as a designated horse park, Fort Ransom has the facilities to accommodate a horse-camping trip. To take advantage of the meandering Sheyenne River, there are also kayak rentals for an afternoon paddle upstream.
Beyond Fort Ransom, there's camping 15 minutes north in the Little Yellowstone Campground, while more hiking can be found in the 509-acre Sheyenne River State Forest, one mile southeast. That's where you'll find the Mineral Springs Waterfall, cascading 8 feet into the Sheyenne River. It's a well-marked 2.2-mile hike to the falls, but it's also a well-kept secret by those in the know. Breathing in the untouched wilderness is a great way to reconnect with the rhythm of nature, but this part of North Dakota also has ways in which you can reconnect with the past.
Dive into pioneer history in Fort Ransom, North Dakota
Staying in a historic homestead or a covered wagon is a fun and engaging way to travel back in time, but Fort Ransom offers other ways to get a taste of what life was like on the frontier. The Ransom County Society Museum has a 7-acre property with an original schoolhouse, as well as a mill and a barn from pioneer merchant Tyler James Walker.
Learn history and some new skills by attending Sunne Farm's Sodbuster Days. Located in Fort Ransom State Park, the farm holds these events in the summer and fall, aiming "to preserve the heritage of the area by demonstrating the farming methods and lifestyles of the 1900s." During the weekend events, people gather to live like pioneers: plowing fields with horses, gathering hay, milling flour, weaving fabrics on looms, blacksmithing, and more. There are also two-day wagon trains, where people travel between towns together via horse and covered wagon.
Back on the quiet 21st-century streets of Fort Ransom, there are two dining establishments worth checking out. The Fort Tavern and Steakhouse is a good spot for a classic American burger basket, while the Dry Hollow Saloon & Grille has a similar bar-style menu, with fun names like the Cowpoke Caesar Salad or the Wyatt Earp walleye filet sandwich. On your way out of town, drive the Sheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway, which cruises past quiet farms, going through Fort Ransom and other little towns like Kathryn and Lisbon. Alternatively, you can continue the journey west and check out Jamestown, North Dakota's "Buffalo City," which is pure frontier, with tourist attractions, museums, and tours.