North Dakota's Picturesque River Valley City Offers Outdoor Adventure And The State's Only Registered Waterfall

Located in North Dakota, Fort Ransom began as a military outpost on the frontier. Named after General T. E. G. Ransom, the town was established in 1866 to protect those working on the rail line, which was heading west across North Dakota. In its prime, Fort Ransom had blacksmiths, a lumberyard, two churches, harness shops, pool rooms, and beer halls, but these days, it's a quiet North Dakota village tucked in the green Sheyenne River Valley, with a few streets and around 100 residents.

It's a peaceful place to visit, and most come to experience the expansive skies of Fort Ransom State Park, North Dakota's hidden gem for camping and fishing. There, you can pitch a tent and spend the day hiking or biking wooded trails along the river, or you can explore on horseback and utilize the designated horse campsites with corral access. Beyond getting deep into secluded nature at the state park, you can get a feel for frontier life at the homesteader farms, learn about history at the Ransom County Society Museum, and hike to the only registered waterfall in North Dakota.

Located between Bismarck (2.5 hours west of Fort Ransom) and North Dakota's largest city of Fargo (a 1.5-hour drive east and home to the nearest major airport), Fort Ransom is a tiny stop in a seemingly endless landscape. However, if you drive out to this town in the Sheyenne River Valley, you'll find charming taverns, pioneer-style gatherings, and plenty of outdoor adventure for a classic American trip across the plains.