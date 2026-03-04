This Major US Airline Is Permanently Closing Flight Routes Leaving New Yorkers With Fewer Options

When airline routes are canceled, it can make travel difficult for the people who rely on them. That's especially true when the company in question is a budget airline that makes travel more affordable. Such is the case with Frontier Airlines, as nearly all of its non-stop routes from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City are being permanently closed by mid-April, 2026, according to Simple Flying, and first reported on X by Ishrion Aviation.

This may come as a surprising contrast to the positive changes coming to Frontier Airlines in 2026. These include introducing new routes in some airports, the 2026-2027 GoWild Pass with unlimited flights for a single fee, and first class seating on some flights. It's also not what one would expect given that Frontier made the number four spot on the list of America's Best Airlines in 2025.

Additionally, due to the massive construction and upgrades that JFK is undergoing at the moment, the plan is for Frontier Airlines to move from Terminal 7 to Terminal 6 in the spring. However, nine routes will no longer be departing from JFK. While the discount airline is still at LaGuardia in NYC's Queens borough, and in New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, these canceled routes will make things very inconvenient for many travelers, and could leave one wondering if they'll remain at JFK at all.