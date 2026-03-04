This Major US Airline Is Permanently Closing Flight Routes Leaving New Yorkers With Fewer Options
When airline routes are canceled, it can make travel difficult for the people who rely on them. That's especially true when the company in question is a budget airline that makes travel more affordable. Such is the case with Frontier Airlines, as nearly all of its non-stop routes from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City are being permanently closed by mid-April, 2026, according to Simple Flying, and first reported on X by Ishrion Aviation.
This may come as a surprising contrast to the positive changes coming to Frontier Airlines in 2026. These include introducing new routes in some airports, the 2026-2027 GoWild Pass with unlimited flights for a single fee, and first class seating on some flights. It's also not what one would expect given that Frontier made the number four spot on the list of America's Best Airlines in 2025.
Additionally, due to the massive construction and upgrades that JFK is undergoing at the moment, the plan is for Frontier Airlines to move from Terminal 7 to Terminal 6 in the spring. However, nine routes will no longer be departing from JFK. While the discount airline is still at LaGuardia in NYC's Queens borough, and in New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, these canceled routes will make things very inconvenient for many travelers, and could leave one wondering if they'll remain at JFK at all.
The non-stop Frontier Airlines routes being permanently ended at JFK
The non-stop flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport that are being permanently closed include routes to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico, ending on March 5, 2026, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, ending on March 31, 2026, Miami International Airport and Orlando International Airport, ending on April 13, 2026, with routes to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Los Angeles International Airport, and Tampa International Airport already ended. The only non-stop daily route that Frontier Airlines still has from JFK is to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, at just one departure per day.
Despite its ranking in the AirHelp study, Frontier had the most delayed flights in 2025, so the news about the JFK route cancellations may not be the only reason people are frustrated with Frontier right now. This throws a spanner into the works for people who have already purchased a GoWild Pass for unlimited flights for a single fee. People in the Reddit group r/frontierairlines have been posting about their disappointment, with one person saying, "Their JFK flights were also a huge draw for GoWild Pass for me. I don't know how useful it will be from here on out at all. And it seems like it's only NYC GWP holders suffering these cuts." Customers holding tickets for any of these routes can request a refund directly through Frontier Airlines website.