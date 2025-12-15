This Popular US Airline Had The Most Delayed Flights In 2025

Trailing behind Frontier were Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways, each with a quarter of flights delayed by at least 15 minutes (compared to the industry standard of 22%). The other U.S. airlines that made the top five list, in terms of most delayed flights, were American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. To be fair, across the board, more than 40 percent of flights arrived at least one minute late: the average delay, on a global scale, is 23 minutes.

But those minutes add up. Flighty's report notes that the difference between scheduled arrival times and actual arrival times totaled nearly four million hours. The Flighty app has a special feature, "get me off this plane," that allows users to calculate when they'll actually be able to, well, get off the plane — a handy insight, given that nearly a third of flights are delayed on the ground after pushing back from the gate (or after landing, but before connecting to the jet bridge).

On the other side of the spectrum is Delta Airlines, the tried and trusted classic that suffered the fewest delays, according to a January 2025 report in The Wall Street Journal. Across the pond, should you be in the market for flights between European cities, Europe's most punctual airline is the Reykjavík-based carrier Icelandair.