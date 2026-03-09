North America's Best Hotel Chain In 2025 Is Known For Lavish Amenities And Award-Winning Restaurants
Many luxury hotel chains offer high thread counts and marble bathrooms, but the hotels that truly stand out create an atmosphere that guests remember long after checkout. Throughout North America, The Ritz-Carlton embodies this distinction. From cliffside California resorts to polished urban towers in Toronto and New York, properties pair expansive spas and architecturally interesting pools with curated cocktail programs, chef-driven restaurants, and personalized service. The end result is a hotel stay where the property becomes part of the destination.
That consistency is one of the reasons J.D. Power ranked The Ritz-Carlton highest in the luxury category for its North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study. This report measures guest feedback across multiple categories, including room comfort, amenities, and overall value. In the competitive luxury hotel market, The Ritz-Carlton's emphasis on thoughtful design, unique touches, immersive dining, and on-site programming help set its properties apart from other luxury hotel chains.
Inside The Ritz-Carlton's destination-defining amenities
Across its portfolio, The Ritz-Carlton builds its properties around the landscapes they inhabit. For example, on California's rugged coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay sits atop oceanfront cliffs, pairing a full-service spa and championship golf courses with firepit-lined terraces. Travelers who head here will find that the location becomes the primary amenity, especially with its outdoor gathering spaces designed to showcase the coastline.
Then, in Hawaii, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is spread across 54 acres of coastal terrain, surrounded by Arnold Palmer's Bay Course, which is a favorite of golfers. Meanwhile in Colorado — where you can find the absolute best skiing in the United States — The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch integrates directly into Beaver Creek's alpine slopes with true ski-in, ski-out access. Heated outdoor pools, expansive spas, and Club Level lounges essentially function as a "hotel within a hotel experience," reinforcing the brand's emphasis on immersion across climates and coastlines.
Across all of its properties, The Ritz-Carlton works with leading architects and interior designers to make each hotel unique and luxurious. Beyond large-scale features, The Ritz-Carlton's top position in the J.D. Power study reflects room comfort, layout, cleanliness, and in-room features. Premium bedding and toiletries, thoughtful technology integration, and attentive housekeeping also helped it land there.
Award-winning restaurants across The Ritz-Carlton portfolio
Dining is a key factor for luxury hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton has positioned many of its North American properties as culinary destinations in their own right. Orlando is regarded as America's "happiest holiday destination," but it's also a superb destination for fine dining. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is home to Knife and Spoon, which is recognized in the Florida Michelin Guide. Led by chef John Tesar, this steak and seafood restaurant has helped reshape resort dining in Central Florida.
The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad offers restaurants and bars created by chef José Andrés, including Zaytinya and Bazaar Meat. Zaytinya offers Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, while Bazaar Meat highlights wood-fired cooking. The 50th-floor rooftop bar, Nubeluz, features 270-degree skyline views. These chef-driven collaborations support a shift from conventional hotel restaurants to standalone upscale culinary programming.
The city of Naples, Florida, is home to high-end shops and eateries, including The Ritz-Carlton Naples. This property has built a reputation around wine programming, including serving as the host location for the annual Naples Wine Festival, which raises millions of dollars for local children's causes.