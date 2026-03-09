North America's Best Hotel Chain In 2025 Is Known For Lavish Amenities And Award-Winning Restaurants

Across its portfolio, The Ritz-Carlton builds its properties around the landscapes they inhabit. For example, on California's rugged coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay sits atop oceanfront cliffs, pairing a full-service spa and championship golf courses with firepit-lined terraces. Travelers who head here will find that the location becomes the primary amenity, especially with its outdoor gathering spaces designed to showcase the coastline.

Then, in Hawaii, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is spread across 54 acres of coastal terrain, surrounded by Arnold Palmer's Bay Course, which is a favorite of golfers. Meanwhile in Colorado — where you can find the absolute best skiing in the United States — The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch integrates directly into Beaver Creek's alpine slopes with true ski-in, ski-out access. Heated outdoor pools, expansive spas, and Club Level lounges essentially function as a "hotel within a hotel experience," reinforcing the brand's emphasis on immersion across climates and coastlines.

Across all of its properties, The Ritz-Carlton works with leading architects and interior designers to make each hotel unique and luxurious. Beyond large-scale features, The Ritz-Carlton's top position in the J.D. Power study reflects room comfort, layout, cleanliness, and in-room features. Premium bedding and toiletries, thoughtful technology integration, and attentive housekeeping also helped it land there.