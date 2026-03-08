Forget Dublin, Visit Ireland's Underrated 'Marble City' With Festivals, Tasty Bites, And A Scenic Castle

Ireland brims with endless enchantments, from its unparalleled, verdant beauty and rich folklore to the country's notoriously friendly locals and frothy pints of nearly three-century-old Guinness. Travelers to the Emerald Isle will discover no shortage of bustling cities and delightful towns bursting with history, spirit, abundant cultural offerings, and irrepressible Celtic flair. But while the popular city of Dublin boasts urban thrills and impressive charms, one underrated yet remarkable destination, Kilkenny, is just a quick 90-minute drive south of the Irish capital. A lovely, lively, and historic city, Kilkenny is home to the scenic Kilkenny Castle, and offers a wealth of foodie hotspots alongside a buzzy roster of annual festivals.

Kilkenny is famously known as Ireland's "Marble City" after hundreds of years of producing a finely-grained black marble (that's actually a limestone), which it heavily exported to Britain, enriching this city on the banks of the winding Nore River. A lone Kilkenny Black Marble Quarry still exists, which specializes in manufacturing primarily fireplaces and stove surrounds. However, eagle-eyed visitors can spot Kilkenny marble all over town, from the city's buildings and paved walkways to the arched, 18th century Green's Bridge.

Ensconced within Ireland's "Ancient East," a lush region where some 5,000 years of history comes alive with sprawling castles, ruins, pre-historic sites, and monasteries, Kilkenny is home to a wonderful and weird array of medieval treasures. Must-visit sites include the magnificent Kilkenny Castle, the longest original established Irish priory Black Abbey, the 14th century Kyteler's Inn—notoriously built by Ireland's first convicted witch — and the ancient, mysterious Kilmogue Portal Tomb, Ireland's tallest single chamber tomb, called a "dolman."