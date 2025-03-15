Ditch The Crowds For A Surprisingly Affordable City On Ireland's Coast Famed For Arts And Festivals

Ireland is a magical place to explore and is undoubtedly a bucket-list destination for anyone visiting Europe. But while the Emerald Isle has stunning natural beauty and unbeatable culture in spades, a trip to Ireland can be costly. Dublin is one of the most expensive cities in Europe, and even guided tours to popular tourist attractions like the Cliffs of Moher or the Wicklow Mountains can end up hitting the wallet hard.

But while the most popular destinations in Ireland might sometimes be crowded and unaffordable, there are still plenty of corners of this gorgeous, green island that are undiscovered and surprisingly cheap to visit. One of the best and most underrated of Ireland's lesser-known cities is Galway in Connemara on the rugged Atlantic coast.

Situated at the mouth of the River Corrib overlooking Galway Bay, Galway is a quintessentially Irish city. Rich in folk music, traditional culture, cozy pubs, and historic landmarks, it is also a great base for exploring some of Ireland's most incredible landscapes and landmarks, like the Wild Atlantic Way and the majestic Clifden Castle. According to famed travel writer Rick Steves, it also sits opposite the Aran Islands, the spectacular destination that gives end-of-the-world vibes. Whether you visit Galway for fun festivals, magnificent scenery, or classic old Ireland vibes, it is a great place to avoid the crowds and enjoy the best of Irish tourism without the tourist crowds or the high costs.