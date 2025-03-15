Ditch The Crowds For A Surprisingly Affordable City On Ireland's Coast Famed For Arts And Festivals
Ireland is a magical place to explore and is undoubtedly a bucket-list destination for anyone visiting Europe. But while the Emerald Isle has stunning natural beauty and unbeatable culture in spades, a trip to Ireland can be costly. Dublin is one of the most expensive cities in Europe, and even guided tours to popular tourist attractions like the Cliffs of Moher or the Wicklow Mountains can end up hitting the wallet hard.
But while the most popular destinations in Ireland might sometimes be crowded and unaffordable, there are still plenty of corners of this gorgeous, green island that are undiscovered and surprisingly cheap to visit. One of the best and most underrated of Ireland's lesser-known cities is Galway in Connemara on the rugged Atlantic coast.
Situated at the mouth of the River Corrib overlooking Galway Bay, Galway is a quintessentially Irish city. Rich in folk music, traditional culture, cozy pubs, and historic landmarks, it is also a great base for exploring some of Ireland's most incredible landscapes and landmarks, like the Wild Atlantic Way and the majestic Clifden Castle. According to famed travel writer Rick Steves, it also sits opposite the Aran Islands, the spectacular destination that gives end-of-the-world vibes. Whether you visit Galway for fun festivals, magnificent scenery, or classic old Ireland vibes, it is a great place to avoid the crowds and enjoy the best of Irish tourism without the tourist crowds or the high costs.
Vibrant culture and fantastic festivals
Galway is known as 'the cultural heart of Ireland' and is famous for its annual festivals, events, and celebrations. It has an astonishingly busy cultural calendar, with something for everyone, from the high-brow Galway International Arts Festival to the mouthwatering Galway Oyster and Seafood Festival. The festival season begins in the spring with intriguing offerings like the Cúirt International Festival of Literature and the Galway Theatre Festival. It continues throughout the summer and the autumn until the end of October, when the streets are filled with bizarre, gigantic figures and floats as part of the Macnas Halloween spectacle.
Another fascinating part of Galway's culture and traditions is its position as the gateway to the Gaeltacht, the region of Ireland where the Gaelic language still holds sway. As a result, Galway and the Connemara region are seen as some of the most authentically Irish parts of the country. Indeed, Galway's Claddagh district is one of the oldest fishing villages in Ireland and retains a wonderfully historic feel even today thanks to its thatched cottages and iconic Hooker fishing boats. Travelers interested in history and culture can also visit the Galway City Museum and St. Nicholas' Collegiate Church; both are free to enter.
Of course, no visit to Ireland would be complete without exploring the wonderful tradition of Irish pubs and the culture that goes with them, most of all the glorious, joyful folk music and casual, impromptu performances. Tigh Coili is one of the most popular nightspots in the city, right in the center of town, and you'll find traditional musicians doing their thing every day of the week. The Crane is another local favorite, housed in a magnificent old Victorian building with music gigs covering all genres every night.
The best time of the year to visit Galway
Ireland's famously moist climate means choosing the right time of year to visit, which is always important, particularly if you want to explore the stunning natural beauty of Connemara while visiting Galway. It is a small city, so it is best visited for a few days as part of a longer trip to Ireland or as part of a Wild Atlantic Way road trip.
Unsurprisingly, the best climate is found during the summer months of July and August. The warm weather and long days mean you can pack a lot of exploring into your schedule. Trips to the Cliffs of Moher, Connemara National Park, Dún Aonghasa Fort on Inish Mór, or the Aran Islands are definitely best planned during the summer, as the natural beauty of these stunning destinations is slightly less stunning when it is raining!
The obvious downside to summer tourism is the cost, and while Galway is certainly cheaper than many other places in Ireland, accommodation can be expensive in July and August. Luckily, spring and autumn in this part of the country are still extremely pleasant. It might be a little cooler, and you might see a few more rainy days, but sun is never a guarantee in Ireland, even in the height of summer! There are plenty of festivals during the shoulder season as well, so you don't have to miss out on the best of Galway's cultural offerings.