Ohio's Historic Park Once Home To One Of The World's Largest Concrete Bridges Is Now A Haunting Beauty

Along the west bank of the winding Maumee River in Waterville, and a short drive from Ohio's happy city of Perrysburg near Toledo, lies Farnsworth Metropark, one of the Midwest's most striking historical and natural treasures. The park's gentle riverbanks and leafy trails make it a destination for anglers, paddlers, and walkers alike. Yet it's the dramatic ruins of an abandoned concrete bridge that give Farnsworth a haunting allure.

From its inception in the 1930s as part of the burgeoning Metroparks system during the Great Depression, Farnsworth was always meant to invite visitors. Today, the park's miles of riverside trails offer visitors insight into the Midwest's past. Cycling, running, fishing, and paddling are popular activities along this stretch, and seasonal camping, as well as picnic and event facilities, make it an exciting getaway.

However, the Roche de Boeuf Interurban Bridge is what continues to draw visitors. Built in 1908 by the Lima-Toledo Traction Company as part of an electric trolley network, the engineering marvel served as part of a regional network connecting Toledo to Cincinnati, hauling commuters and freight. Spanning roughly 1,200 feet over the Maumee River, it was once considered one of the largest concrete bridges in existence, a proud symbol of early 20th-century industrial ingenuity. The bridge's story is also inseparable from the land. One of its main supports sits atop the Roche de Boeuf, a massive limestone outcrop that served Native American tribes as a location for assembly meetings for centuries before railroads came to Ohio.