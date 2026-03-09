Ohio's Historic Park Once Home To One Of The World's Largest Concrete Bridges Is Now A Haunting Beauty
Along the west bank of the winding Maumee River in Waterville, and a short drive from Ohio's happy city of Perrysburg near Toledo, lies Farnsworth Metropark, one of the Midwest's most striking historical and natural treasures. The park's gentle riverbanks and leafy trails make it a destination for anglers, paddlers, and walkers alike. Yet it's the dramatic ruins of an abandoned concrete bridge that give Farnsworth a haunting allure.
From its inception in the 1930s as part of the burgeoning Metroparks system during the Great Depression, Farnsworth was always meant to invite visitors. Today, the park's miles of riverside trails offer visitors insight into the Midwest's past. Cycling, running, fishing, and paddling are popular activities along this stretch, and seasonal camping, as well as picnic and event facilities, make it an exciting getaway.
However, the Roche de Boeuf Interurban Bridge is what continues to draw visitors. Built in 1908 by the Lima-Toledo Traction Company as part of an electric trolley network, the engineering marvel served as part of a regional network connecting Toledo to Cincinnati, hauling commuters and freight. Spanning roughly 1,200 feet over the Maumee River, it was once considered one of the largest concrete bridges in existence, a proud symbol of early 20th-century industrial ingenuity. The bridge's story is also inseparable from the land. One of its main supports sits atop the Roche de Boeuf, a massive limestone outcrop that served Native American tribes as a location for assembly meetings for centuries before railroads came to Ohio.
What to expect at Farnsworth Metropark
Visitors to Farnsworth Metropark will find far more than historic ruins and river views. Open year-round from 7 a.m. until dusk, the park offers free admission with no advanced reservations required, making it ideal for spontaneous visits. While entry is free, certain rentals and seasonal activities carry separate fees.
One of the park's defining features is the Towpath Trail, a crushed-gravel, multi-use path that runs alongside the Maumee River, a historic Ohio waterway with islands, serene trails, and natural wonders. The trail follows the original route of the 19th-century Miami and Erie Canal towpath, where mules once hauled cargo boats along a vital commercial artery. Today, that same corridor offers 8.3 miles of connected waterfront and forest trail, linking Farnsworth with Bend View Overlook and Providence Trailhead. Once a bustling trade route, it's now a peaceful setting for walking, running, and cycling along the designated state scenic river.
The Maumee River remains central to the park experience. Anglers regularly cast for smallmouth bass, walleye, and catfish, while canoe, stand-up paddleboard, and kayak launches allow paddlers to drift beneath tree-lined banks. On select weekends, Farnsworth Kayak Concession rents single and tandem kayaks starting at $29 per person for up to four hours. Farnsworth Metropark also offers camping from May to November, including tent sites and riverbank spots, as well as picnic areas suited for family gatherings or quieter retreats. A small playground adds to the park's family-friendly appeal. If you'd rather opt for a natural retreat close to comforts, check out the best places to camp that are close to Columbus.