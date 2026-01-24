Ohio's 5 Best Places For Camping Near Columbus, According To Seasoned Campers
Ohio is something of a perfect blend of rural and urban, with tons of major Midwestern cities interspersed with abundant woodlands and natural features. Ohio's urban destinations range from the lakeside experiences of Cleveland in one corner of the state to the riverside charms of Cincinnati in the other. These kinds of top city escapes are so prominent in the region that many travelers forget all about Ohio's capital and largest city, sitting right in the middle of the state.
Columbus, far from being merely a home for Ohio State Buckeye football, has plenty of unsung urban and suburban destinations of its own, like the idyllic, walkable German village-style gem in the Schumacher Place neighborhood. And yet, Columbus's location within the middle of Ohio also puts it within a reasonable distance of many of Ohio's best outdoor destinations — and with them, many of Ohio's best campgrounds.
The excellent camping options in and around Columbus range from small metro parks to privately-owned outdoor resorts. However, many of the top Columbus-area campgrounds, in terms of amenities, scenery, and recreational activities, are found within Ohio's unsung state park system. You can drive in virtually any direction from Columbus and come across a lovely state park within an hour, often one with superb campgrounds and overnight facilities. Many of the top campgrounds around Columbus are likewise well familiar to seasoned Ohio campers. Going by user reviews, amenities, and location, these five campgrounds within an hour's drive of Columbus may be the best for enjoying the under-the-radar parklands in central Ohio.
John Bryan State Park Campground
As the eastern garrison of America's famously flat Midwest, Ohio is not generally associated with gorges. And yet, a mere hour west of Columbus, awaits a remarkable gorge ecosystem that's worlds away from the region's farmlands and plains. John Bryan State Park protects much of the striking Clifton Gorge, a deep limestone chasm carved into the Ohio's Niagara Escarpment by the deceptively named Little Miami River (a designated National Wild and Scenic River). John Bryan State Park's 752 acres showcase exceptional views of the gorge and the surrounding forests. Alongside its superb scenery, John Bryan State Park is also a top Ohio destination for outdoor recreation, with miles of picturesque trails, picnic areas, and even a disc golf course. Paddling enthusiasts can take advantage of the nearby boat launch to enjoy a thrilling day on the Little Miami River, while climbers can take advantage of Clifton Gorge's designated climbing and rappelling spots.
John Bryan State Park's campground includes 52 individual campsites (32 with electric hookups and 20 without), plus rustic amenities like fire pits, picnic tables, and a shower house. Overnight rates at John Bryan State Park Campground generally run between $27 (for non-electric sites) and $37 (for electric sites) — though prospective campers should check the specific rates and availability during their preferred time. Larger camping parties can also book John Bryan State Park's group campsites for around $85 per night. All campers can take advantage of the park's many amenities and recreational facilities, with close access to the park's many scenic hikes along Clifton Gorge, the Little Miami River, and (perhaps) some of John Bryan State Park's notable groves of wildflowers. Though the campground is relatively small, past campers rave about its "amazing amenities," "clean bathrooms and showers," and "wonderful trails."
Delaware State Park Campground
Though it has the same name as a state that's several hundred miles to the east, Ohio's Delaware State Park is only 45 minutes north of Columbus. The park's main feature is the 1,300-acre Delaware Lake, a peaceful reservoir along the Olentangy River that offers excellent boating, fishing, and even an 800-foot-long swimming beach. Though much of this region of central Ohio was long ago cleared for farmland, Delaware State Park itself features lovely second-growth forests and meadows encircling its central lake. Hikers and day visitors can find abundant shots of the park's resident wildflowers during peak season, while maybe even catching a glimpse of the many species of songbirds, pheasants, and waterfowl that flock to the park's rich ecosystem.
Delaware State Park's camping options match its abundant day-use recreational activities. The Delaware State Park Campground has a whopping 214 campsites starting at $33 per night, all of which come with electrical hookups, and four of which are designated ADA-accessible. The park also features two primitive group camping areas that can accommodate up to 40 people. All of the park's campsites are conveniently located near the lake and the park's numerous recreational facilities. Campers can even rent sports equipment from the park office. Around the campsites, Delaware State Park also offers flush toilets, showers, and laundry facilities. This exceptional combination of top amenities, recreational activities, and lovely scenery has drawn particularly strong praise from reviewers. Writing on The Dyrt, reviewers specifically singled out Delaware State Park Campground's "spacious" campsites with plenty of shade. Many reviewers also praised the park's notably friendly and helpful staff.
A.W. Marion State Park Campground
The charming A.W. Marion State Park is one of central Ohio's hidden gems, with both lovely scenery and convenient access to many of the region's top cultural attractions. Like Delaware State Park, A.W. Marion State Park centers around a reservoir, specifically the beautiful Hargus Lake. Though Hargus Lake itself was created in the 20th century by the damming of Hargus Creek, A.W. Marion State Park's other topographical features are purely nature-made. The rolling hills and fertile till plains that surround the lake are the legacy of ancient glaciers that passed over the land more than 12,000 years ago.
The park's deceptively modest size (only 310 acres) packs a huge punch in terms of activities. Hargus Lake itself has boat launch ramps and public docks, while the surrounding terrain has plenty of lovely, peaceful trails and picnic areas. A.W. Marion State Park is also conveniently located, just 40 minutes south of Columbus and just 5 miles from the charming Ohio town of Circleville. Campers at A.W. Marion State Park can enjoy one of the nearby cultural festivities (like America's largest pumpkin festival, held in Circleville each year) and then spend the night in a placid slice of natural beauty.
The A.W. Marion State Park Campground has 28 electric and 28 non-electric campsites, starting at $20 per night, as well as restroom facilities, a seasonal park store, and a basketball court (registered campers can also rent sports equipment at the campground office). Even if you stay during the winter, you can enjoy ice skating on Furgus Lake (assuming conditions are favorable), sledding, or ice fishing. Despite its relatively small size, reviewers on The Dyrt tend to praise A.W. Marion State Park Campground's cozy campsites, clean facilities, and "laid-back" atmosphere.
Alum Creek State Park Campground
One of the most remarkable aspects of Alum Creek State Park is that it's only 22 miles north of Ohio's largest city! While its name may suggest some kind of waterway, in reality, the word "creek" does not fully capture the size and breadth of Alum Creek State Park's central feature. Alum Creek Lake is actually a sprawling reservoir of more than 3,300 acres, complete with excellent fishing opportunities, marinas, and Ohio's largest inland beach. However, like Delaware and A.W. Marion State Parks, Alum Creek State Park also includes gorgeous vistas of rolling hills, magical woodlands, and even picturesque shale cliffs overlooking the lake's many coves.
Given its size, scenery, and location, the Alum Creek State Park Campground is one of the top camping destinations in the Columbus area. The campground includes 286 campsites with 20-, 30-, and 50-amp electric hookups, as well as 37 full-service campsites with electric, water, and sewer hookups. Campers have the option of a premium lakeside campsite or a spot nestled in a shaded grove of trees. As if that wasn't enough, Alum Creek State Park also offers cabins, group camps, and an equestrian campsite for horse-lovers. Though rates can vary, overnight rates for the standard Alum Creek campsites start at $35. With so many options and amenities, reviews on The Dyrt unsurprisingly rave about Alum Creek's terrific blend of natural beauty and frontcountry amenities, noting that the campground is "very pretty" and the park itself "very well designed." Many reviewers also praised the park's friendly staff and fun activities available to campers, including ranger-guided hikes and interpretive demonstrations (though some reviewers noted that the park can get annoyingly noisy at times).
Hocking Hills State Park Campground
You've already seen how John Bryan State Park's striking gorge ecosystem is quite different from the common image of Ohio. Amazingly, however, John Bryan State Park is not the most spectacular geological wonder in the vicinity of Columbus. That's because the marvelous Hocking Hills State Park sits just 50 miles south of Ohio's capital, and with it an extraordinary collection of natural wonders that wouldn't look out of place in the Southwest. The park gets its name from the surrounding Hocking Hills region, though the term "hills" may not be the best descriptor. Instead, this geological wonderland is a noticeably dissected area of the larger Allegheny Plateau, where millions of years of weathering on the plateau's hardy sandstone forged a stunning collection of cliffs, gorges, caves, rock shelters, and plenty of waterfalls.
Even without a campground, Hocking Hills State Park would still be one of Ohio's premier destinations for hiking. The park's breathtaking trails include the scenic gem that is the Grandma Gatewood Trail, which showcases the immersive Old Man's Cave, several enthralling waterfalls, and many of the Hocking Hills' other most photogenic features. Not to be overlooked in the camping department, however, Hocking Hills State Park also boasts an exceptional camping area among some of Ohio's most beautiful scenery. The Hocking Hills State Park Campground is conveniently located between the park visitor center and the ravishing Old Man's Cave, with 122 electric-hookup campsites and 47 full hookup sites. The park also includes a more primitive hike-in campground, a tent-only group campground, and three rustic (but charming) cabins. Though the park's scenery would be enough to rocket it to a top place in the ranking, reviewers on The Dyrt also rave about Hocking Hills State Park Campground's superb hikes, convenient amenities, and clean facilities.
Methodology
To determine the best camping spots near Columbus, we limited our search to campgrounds no more than an hour's drive from the city (according to Google Maps). Fortunately, these parameters cast a fairly wide net across many diverse and underrated regions in Ohio, including parts of the state's Allegheny Plateau and its many geological features, till plains, and woodlands, not to mention several historic sites. Within this predetermined range, we looked for campgrounds with consistently positive reviews on major camping review sites like The Dyrt. The Dyrt proved to be a valuable resource, as it draws on a broad range of reviews from many different types of campers (though we also considered ratings on other travel review sites like Tripadvisor). The Dyrt's summaries also helped us see which specific features of each campground drew the most praise.
Initially, our search was not limited to any one type of park. We looked at reviews of all campgrounds, both public and private, within an hour of Columbus. Though we considered everything from campgrounds in local metro parks to federally managed public lands and privately run campgrounds, the five campgrounds near Columbus that earned the highest overall ratings were all within state parks. These five state park campgrounds all averaged around a 4.5 out of 5 stars in their cumulative ratings. Each park's campground also includes a considerable offering of convenient amenities, recreational activities, and scenery, all of which stood out in reviews.