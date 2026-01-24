Ohio's 5 Best Places For Camping Near Columbus, According To Seasoned Campers

Ohio is something of a perfect blend of rural and urban, with tons of major Midwestern cities interspersed with abundant woodlands and natural features. Ohio's urban destinations range from the lakeside experiences of Cleveland in one corner of the state to the riverside charms of Cincinnati in the other. These kinds of top city escapes are so prominent in the region that many travelers forget all about Ohio's capital and largest city, sitting right in the middle of the state.

Columbus, far from being merely a home for Ohio State Buckeye football, has plenty of unsung urban and suburban destinations of its own, like the idyllic, walkable German village-style gem in the Schumacher Place neighborhood. And yet, Columbus's location within the middle of Ohio also puts it within a reasonable distance of many of Ohio's best outdoor destinations — and with them, many of Ohio's best campgrounds.

The excellent camping options in and around Columbus range from small metro parks to privately-owned outdoor resorts. However, many of the top Columbus-area campgrounds, in terms of amenities, scenery, and recreational activities, are found within Ohio's unsung state park system. You can drive in virtually any direction from Columbus and come across a lovely state park within an hour, often one with superb campgrounds and overnight facilities. Many of the top campgrounds around Columbus are likewise well familiar to seasoned Ohio campers. Going by user reviews, amenities, and location, these five campgrounds within an hour's drive of Columbus may be the best for enjoying the under-the-radar parklands in central Ohio.