Ohio's Happy City Near Toledo Boasts A Cozy Downtown, Shopping, And Scenic River Views
Travelers are always looking for that next big, exciting place that keeps their adrenaline pumping and their itineraries full. And while there's something to be said about the allure of a "go-go-go" type of holiday, sometimes all we need is to take it back to the basics and find a destination that's cozy, scenic, and most importantly, happy. Yes, you heard that right: Today, we're going to Perrysburg, an underrated gem that not only promises travelers a pretty downtown and a lively shopping scene, but also holds the status of one of the happiest cities in Ohio, according to a Credit Donkey study. Some of the criteria the ranking was based on, like restaurants, crime rates, and traffic levels, can make or break a trip, so rest assured that, even as a visitor, you'll have the best time in Perrysburg.
But how do you get here? The city is located just 10 miles southwest of Toledo, one of America's best spots for holiday activities, and an under-the-radar, affordable hub. You can just take I-75 S and make a right at Sandusky Street to reach the quiet, 25,000-person city. And while for fliers the closest airport is Toledo Express (a 20-minute drive away), you'll probably have an easier time booking a flight to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (almost an hour away). In any case, accessibility won't be an issue, but try to get a rental, since public transportation options aren't that convenient, and the city itself is pretty car-dependent. And with Toledo being just one of the many amazing destinations to explore nearby, you'll want to be flexible for a couple of day trips, too. But before you do that, you might want to head over to downtown Perrysburg.
Exploring Perrysburg and its downtown: shops and great eats
Every great Perrysburg trip starts downtown because there's no better place to shop, eat, take in the local history, and join in on all the seasonal events that bring residents and visitors together. Those who come here in December, for example, can't miss out on Winterfest. It's an incredible celebration complete with hundreds of ice sculptures, drinks, music, poker games, scavenger hunts, and lots of great food.
Speaking of which, the next step to that perfect Perrysburg trip is a meal at Swig Restaurant. This laid-back gastropub serves hearty meals and craft brews. Some of its star dishes include the Scotch eggs, sweet potato tots, beer cheese dip, pierogies, and, of course, its house-made sausage platter. The meals are pretty reasonably-priced, too, at just $10-$20 per person. There's even a great outdoor patio where you can bring your pup along.
And whether you consider yourself a history lover or a shopaholic, you can't miss out on a walk through Louisiana Avenue. Not only is this area home to several centuries-old Victorian brick buildings, but these historic spaces have now turned into specialty retailers selling everything from antique decor and hand-beaded bags to custom candles and vintage-style stationery. For a broader shopping experience (or just to walk around and catch a movie), you can always drive the three miles to the Town Center at Levis Commons. This is a 319,000-square-foot collection of stores, eateries, and services designed to replicate that downtown feel. There's also a great assortment of bars and even a bookstore. For more of that Ohio small-town charm, you can drive the 35 minutes to Oak Harbor. Located between Cleveland and Toledo, this is an under-the-radar village with cute shops and cozy dining.
Perrysburg's scenic river setting and outdoor recreation
What takes Perrysburg from your average charming small city to a well-rounded destination with waterfront allure is its fantastic location right alongside the Maumee River. You can go kayaking, canoeing, and boating here, but fishing is probably one of the most beloved riverside activities. You do have to get a license first, but once you do, you're free to go searching for all the white bass, walleye, and yellow perch your heart desires. You'll find plenty of great fishing spots scattered along the river, but a lot of people like to stick to Riverside Park and Orleans Park.
The former offers picnic tables, benches, porch swings, and serene trails alongside the great fishing spots. Try to come here during sunset for the most perfect views of the river, though spending a morning here can help get your day started, too. Just remember that there's no parking available on the lower level, and that alcohol is not permitted, so plan your picnics accordingly.
Only 0.7 miles from here, you'll find Orleans Park, a place that promises accessible parking, a bike repair station, and even a sledding hill. For water sports lovers, there are also boat, kayak, canoe, and jet ski launches, all free of charge. Alcohol isn't permitted here, either, but you can still enjoy the three scenic picnic tables. Your outdoors adventures are just getting started. Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Ohio's amazing yet wildly underrated gem, is a true birdwatching paradise in the heart of the state, and just a little over 30 minutes away from Perrysburg. For a more typical suburb experience with a splash of waterfront fun, visit the city of Oregon. Located just 17 minutes away, Ohio's cozy coastal hub promises pretty beaches on the Lake Erie shores.