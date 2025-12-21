Ohio's Happy City Near Toledo Boasts A Cozy Downtown, Shopping, And Scenic River Views

Travelers are always looking for that next big, exciting place that keeps their adrenaline pumping and their itineraries full. And while there's something to be said about the allure of a "go-go-go" type of holiday, sometimes all we need is to take it back to the basics and find a destination that's cozy, scenic, and most importantly, happy. Yes, you heard that right: Today, we're going to Perrysburg, an underrated gem that not only promises travelers a pretty downtown and a lively shopping scene, but also holds the status of one of the happiest cities in Ohio, according to a Credit Donkey study. Some of the criteria the ranking was based on, like restaurants, crime rates, and traffic levels, can make or break a trip, so rest assured that, even as a visitor, you'll have the best time in Perrysburg.

But how do you get here? The city is located just 10 miles southwest of Toledo, one of America's best spots for holiday activities, and an under-the-radar, affordable hub. You can just take I-75 S and make a right at Sandusky Street to reach the quiet, 25,000-person city. And while for fliers the closest airport is Toledo Express (a 20-minute drive away), you'll probably have an easier time booking a flight to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (almost an hour away). In any case, accessibility won't be an issue, but try to get a rental, since public transportation options aren't that convenient, and the city itself is pretty car-dependent. And with Toledo being just one of the many amazing destinations to explore nearby, you'll want to be flexible for a couple of day trips, too. But before you do that, you might want to head over to downtown Perrysburg.