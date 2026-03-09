Why There's Simply No Need To Rent A Car In Italy

With old-school road trips trending among U.S.-based vacationers, car rentals are a hot commodity when planning a holiday. A travel survey by Enterprise Mobility showed that 23% of U.S. travelers planned to rent cars for their next getaway. With wide roads and the vast landscapes of Americana to discover, the freedom, convenience, and comfort of making detours and pit stops along the roads makes U.S. road trips a class of their own. Europe is another story. And if you're Italy-bound, here's a top-tier hack you need to know: car-free is the way to go.

From ancient monument-studded city centers like Rome to the labyrinthine canals and bridges of Venice (which famously doesn't allow cars), renting a vehicle ends up more of a hassle than a convenience. Take it from the experts: Italian tour guide Untold Italy and seasoned traveler Rick Steves suggest skipping the wheels when visiting major Italian cities like Rome, Florence, Naples, Milan, or Palermo in favor of Italy's robust and reliable Italian public transportation system.

The country's network of high-speed and regional trains, buses, trams, and shared bike systems easily connect travelers and locals from points A to B. Italy fiercely protects its historic infrastructure with strict regulations that discourage the use of cars in urban centers. Suffice to say, the last thing 2,000-year-old roads and city centers need are cars. And let's not forget just how delightfully walkable Italy is. Eight Italian cities made it to GuruWalk's list of 100 best walking cities in 2025, including popular tourist destinations Rome, Florence, Milan, and Bologna.