Why Rick Steves Recommends Tourists Avoid Driving In Europe's Big Cities
Driving in foreign cities can be a hassle. There are signs in other languages, odd rules of etiquette, narrow one-way streets, and some countries (like Italy) require you to obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP), even if you're fully licensed back home. Travel expert Rick Steves states explicitly in his blog, "I don't use a car in big cities if I can avoid it." He much prefers getting around Europe like a local by using public transportation while sightseeing around historic centers or traveling between major urban centers. Getting around like a local is affordable and opens the door to an authentic slice of life in whatever city you're visiting. Plus, Steves adds, between rental and parking fees, the charges are steep to keep a car in a European city, even if you leave it overnight at your hotel.
Not to mention, a page on Rick Steves' Europe online guide notes that "Cities across Europe have taken measures to discourage urban driving." Many destinations are now charging additional fees for driving through their downtowns. London calls it a "congestion charge" priced at 15 pounds ($20, as of this publication) per day, Stockholm has a "congestion tax" of 135 Swedish krona ($14), while Oslo and Bergen deduct their own automated tolls.
In Italy, historic cities like Rome and Florence just weren't built for automobiles (not even stereotypically small Fiats and Piaggios), and many of their Old Town zones have signs for "Area Pedonale," meaning "Pedestrian Zone." Steves warns drivers, "Don't drive or park anywhere you see signs reading "Zona Traffico Limitato" (ZTL; often shown above a red circle)," for if you do, a sneaky hidden camera will photograph your license plates and bill you for the infringement (one reason why it's crucial to find driving rules before your trip).
Steves' best practices for getting around Europe
There will, of course, be trips on which driving a car makes sense — and for those, Steves has some excellent tips on how to choose which company to rent from. "I generally pick up a rental car through my favorite consolidator, Auto Europe," he shares, "and enjoy the freedom of having my own wheels." This, he explains, gives you the keys to exploring the remote villages, rustic wineries, and historically significant small towns of Europe's countryside.
He says that to stay savvy in cities while using a rental car, "it's best to park your car on the outskirts and use public transportation or taxis to get to the center." Just like in the U.S., many European cities have "park and ride" lots at the end of train and subway lines. That's if you're just visiting for the day, of course, and are staying overnight in the nearby countryside. When staying within city limits, it's a different matter entirely! Some places, like Granada, will charge a restricted zone fee if you hit its streets during high-traffic hours — but if you're staying at a hotel within the zone, you won't be charged. Just ensure that the reception desk of your accommodation provides your license plate number to the local authorities.
One more piece of advice from Steves: "While there is occasionally a small extra fee to pick a car up at the airport rather than downtown, I like the ease of taking the cheap public transit to and from the airport and avoiding inner-city driving." You could alternatively take the train to a smaller city outside a major urban center — say, from London to Bath — and pick up your rental car there. This way, you're avoiding both the airport premium and the stress of urban traffic.