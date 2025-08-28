Why Rick Steves Recommends Tourists Avoid Driving In Europe's Big Cities

Driving in foreign cities can be a hassle. There are signs in other languages, odd rules of etiquette, narrow one-way streets, and some countries (like Italy) require you to obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP), even if you're fully licensed back home. Travel expert Rick Steves states explicitly in his blog, "I don't use a car in big cities if I can avoid it." He much prefers getting around Europe like a local by using public transportation while sightseeing around historic centers or traveling between major urban centers. Getting around like a local is affordable and opens the door to an authentic slice of life in whatever city you're visiting. Plus, Steves adds, between rental and parking fees, the charges are steep to keep a car in a European city, even if you leave it overnight at your hotel.

Not to mention, a page on Rick Steves' Europe online guide notes that "Cities across Europe have taken measures to discourage urban driving." Many destinations are now charging additional fees for driving through their downtowns. London calls it a "congestion charge" priced at 15 pounds ($20, as of this publication) per day, Stockholm has a "congestion tax" of 135 Swedish krona ($14), while Oslo and Bergen deduct their own automated tolls.

In Italy, historic cities like Rome and Florence just weren't built for automobiles (not even stereotypically small Fiats and Piaggios), and many of their Old Town zones have signs for "Area Pedonale," meaning "Pedestrian Zone." Steves warns drivers, "Don't drive or park anywhere you see signs reading "Zona Traffico Limitato" (ZTL; often shown above a red circle)," for if you do, a sneaky hidden camera will photograph your license plates and bill you for the infringement (one reason why it's crucial to find driving rules before your trip).