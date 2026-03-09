Indiana's Acclaimed Brunch Restaurant In Indianapolis Will Feature The Southern 'Meat-And-Three' Style

At brunch, you can expect to dig into classic egg-forward dishes, pancakes, and other simple delights. That's not the case at Milktooth in Indianapolis. Opened in 2014 by chef Jonathan Brooks, the quirky modern diner is known for offering offbeat midmorning dishes. The menu changes frequently but has included items like oysters and beef bourguignon. That inventive approach helped Milktooth earn recognition as one of the best brunch spots in the country and one of the best restaurants in the world. The eatery – located in Fletcher Place, one of Indianapolis' most underrated neighborhoods – also received a Quality Business Award in 2026, one of many accolades for the restaurant. However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

In December 2025, Brooks announced in a video posted on Instagram that the restaurant would soon be renamed Arlene's, after his mother, and would serve Southern "meat and three" meals. In other words, Milktooth will no longer be, well, Milktooth. Not familiar with the concept? A "meat and three" typically refers to a plate of comfort food featuring one protein and three side dishes. As explained in the video's caption, the offerings could include items such as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and other hearty fare.

"This is a change that comes from the freedom to pivot, instead of you know, being pressed upon us by business not being good," said Brooks on the Instagram video. Needless to say, the chef's announcement has left many stunned.