Indiana's Acclaimed Brunch Restaurant In Indianapolis Will Feature The Southern 'Meat-And-Three' Style
At brunch, you can expect to dig into classic egg-forward dishes, pancakes, and other simple delights. That's not the case at Milktooth in Indianapolis. Opened in 2014 by chef Jonathan Brooks, the quirky modern diner is known for offering offbeat midmorning dishes. The menu changes frequently but has included items like oysters and beef bourguignon. That inventive approach helped Milktooth earn recognition as one of the best brunch spots in the country and one of the best restaurants in the world. The eatery – located in Fletcher Place, one of Indianapolis' most underrated neighborhoods – also received a Quality Business Award in 2026, one of many accolades for the restaurant. However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
In December 2025, Brooks announced in a video posted on Instagram that the restaurant would soon be renamed Arlene's, after his mother, and would serve Southern "meat and three" meals. In other words, Milktooth will no longer be, well, Milktooth. Not familiar with the concept? A "meat and three" typically refers to a plate of comfort food featuring one protein and three side dishes. As explained in the video's caption, the offerings could include items such as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and other hearty fare.
"This is a change that comes from the freedom to pivot, instead of you know, being pressed upon us by business not being good," said Brooks on the Instagram video. Needless to say, the chef's announcement has left many stunned.
Don't fret, Arlene's will continue to serve brunch
Milktooth, housed in a former car dealership, is expected to officially rebrand to Arlene's sometime in April 2026. Speaking to Edible Indy, Jonathan Brooks, who is also the mastermind behind Beholder, one of Indiana's can't-miss restaurants in Indianapolis, said the concept is a nod to his Southern roots. While Brooks is from the Hoosier State, he told the publication that his father is from Nashville. However, reactions on social media to Milktooth's transition to Arlene's and its Southern "meat-and-three" menu have been mixed.
"Going hyper-traditional, family style, buffet style almost, seems like the antithesis of the Milktooth experience," read a comment on Instagram. Others expressed excitement, while some said they would miss the restaurant in its current form. Meanwhile, on Reddit, a commenter wrote, "As somebody who watched a (different city) beloved, innovative, exciting food place slowly metastasize into a 'brand experience,' I gotta say – better to burn out than to fade away." But there is some good news for Milktooth fans.
According to another post on the restaurant's Instagram account, Arlene's menu will still include brunch items and coffee — something Milktooth has long been known for. The restaurant also said it plans to offer pescatarian and vegetarian options, addressing questions raised by several social media users. As of this writing, Milktooth is still operating under its current name. The restaurant is open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you're a foodie and are looking to explore other Indiana establishments, read about the best fried chicken restaurants in Indianapolis.