Indiana's 5 Can't-Miss Restaurants In Indianapolis, According To Reddit Foodies
Indiana may often get overlooked on the national stage when it comes to its foodie offerings. But whether you're looking for cozy lunch spots under $15 or inventive, gourmet dining, this Midwestern state has it all. While Indiana is home to a number of growing flavor-packed hubs, such as Westfield, Indiana's capital city is certainly one of its epicenters. Indianapolis' dining scene is quickly growing, as the city attracts a rising number of creative chefs and an increasing number of standout culinary offerings. In 2025 alone, over 80 new restaurants opened their doors in the city, so while it's not the worst problem to have, narrowing down your list of must-tries for an upcoming trip is only becoming more of a challenge.
We've combed through numerous food-centric Reddit threads in r/Indianapolis, determining which restaurants earn the most frequent positive mentions among locals, and narrowing down that list to five unmissable eateries. From Latin American-inspired cuisine to seasonal, farm-fresh menus, Reddit foodies are loving chef-forward restaurants that offer innovative dishes, local ingredients, and unique experiences across the city — and these are their top five picks.
Borage
Since opening up in 2024, Borage has become the talk of Redditors across r/Indianapolis, also earning a mention in Indianapolis Monthly's best restaurant list in 2025. Helmed by chefs Zoë Taylor and Josh Kline — who were previously behind Milktooth, another beloved Indianapolis eatery — Borage centers European-inspired cuisine utilizing American ingredients, most of which are sourced from local farmers and artisans. At the time of writing, weekend brunch service features dishes like lions mane mushroom steak and eggs, fried cheesy polenta cake, and a sausage and potato skillet with sumac crema, while dinner includes meals like honey glazed pork belly and five cheese mac.
"Creative, unpretentious, and community-focused — I've loved every meal there," said one Reddit user. Apart from the restaurant, Borage also operates a cafe and bakery, where you'll find cozy bites and sweets like breakfast sandwiches, ham and cheese croissants, and Basque cheesecake. "A jewel in Indiana's crown," commented another Redditor. Borage offers dinner service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and brunch on weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its cafe and market is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Beholder
Beholder is another restaurant that pops up frequently in local food-centric Reddit threads, with Indianapolis residents praising its innovative, chef-driven dishes. Self-described as a "culinary wonderland where nothing is off-limits, and everything is on the table," according to its website, the 4.5-Google-rated Beholder offers a pared-down a la carte menu along with a tasting menu. Led by acclaimed chef Jonathan Brooks (who earned a James Beard nomination in 2025 for best chef) and sommelier Josh Mazanowski, Beholder's menu features dishes such as Arctic cod tamales, beet and garbanzo bean salads with cashew cheese, and wagyu tenderloin with blue cheese creamed greens, at the time of writing.
"Hands down the best meal we've had in Indy," said one Reddit user. "Highly recommend that people go if they can swing it (definitely a special occasion restaurant) and sit at the Chef's Counter. Incredible experience, incredible food." Beholder is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Delicia
Delicia has won over Reddit foodies with its fusion of Latin American, Caribbean, and Spanish cuisine since opening in 2013. "I have dreams about their Queso Fundido and Fire & Ice," said one Reddit user, referring to a baked Chihuahua and panela cheese dish with chorizo, and a jalapeño-infused hibiscus cocktail with a habanero reduction. Menu offerings, which largely utilize Indiana ingredients, include everything from Venezuelan corn cakes topped with chive ricotta and hot honey, to birria short rib, Caribbean curry, and smoked carnitas with mole sauce.
"I've never had a bad drink or meal here," said one Redditor. Apart from receiving high marks on Reddit, Delicia has also earned a spot on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the Midwest in 2023 and a 4.6-star rating on Google. Delicia is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and for brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Vida
"Vida literally changed the way I view food," said one Reddit user about this globally inspired Indianapolis restaurant that's rated a 4.8 on Google. Featuring innovative American cuisine, Vida's seasonal a la carte menu and multi-course tasting menu change daily, but you can expect an array of meat, seafood, and vegetarian dishes. "It's Vida and nothing is remotely close," said one r/Indianapolis Redditor, regarding the city's best restaurant. "Indy has a lot of GOOD restaurants, but Vida is GREAT. It would have a Michelin star tomorrow if Indiana participated in that, and I could see them having two with not too much work." (Only a select few places are featured in the North American Michelin Guide, and no Midwest destinations are currently included apart from Chicago.)
And it's not just Redditors who love this Indianapolis eatery. The AAA Four-Diamond restaurant has also earned a Distinguished Restaurants of North America award and an inclusion in OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants list back in 2024. That same year, its executive chef, Thomas Melvin, was a James Beard semifinalist. In 2026, sommelier and general manager Jared May was also announced as a semifinalist for a James Beard Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service award. Vida is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tinker Street
Over the past decade, Tinker Street has become one of Indianapolis' must-tries, with creative, farm-to-table bites served in its intimate indoor dining space and outdoor patio. "I feel like it gets better every time we go," said one Reddit commenter. At the time of writing, starters at Tinker Street, rated a 4.7 on Google, include Korean fried mushrooms and chestnut whipped ricotta, while entrees range from prickly pear tortellini stuffed with 'nduja to rotating fish topped with pepian, a thick, flavorful Guatemalan stew. Chef's Table offerings are also available for parties of six to 12 people, with customized four-course tasting menus and wine or cocktail pairings.
"It's consistently one of my go-to restaurants," said one Indianapolis resident on Reddit. "The food and experience are both top notch." In 2026, Tinker Street's co-owner, Tom Main, was even nominated for a James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur award (he also operates Freeland's Restaurant in Carmel, a walkable city buzzing with downtown restaurants). Tinker Street is open Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and on Sundays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Methodology
We referred to various Reddit discussions within r/Indianapolis, specifically: "Best new restaurants this year?"; "What's the best restaurant in Indy right now?"; "What do you consider to be the best restaurants in Indianapolis?"; "Restaurant Recommendations"; and "Recs on Restaurants for Top 25 IN Indy List." Although there are many restaurants that locals love and frequently discuss on Reddit, to compile the top five, we evaluated which restaurants are most frequently mentioned (in a positive light) across the various discussions, also considering upvotes, to determine which spots Reddit foodies most consider to be must-visits. We also referred to other resources, such as the James Beard Foundation, Distinguished Restaurants of North America, Indy Star, Google reviews, and each restaurant website, to provide additional information throughout this guide.