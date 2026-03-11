Between Fresno And Bakersfield In California's Central Valley Is A Rural Retreat With Local Bites And Small-Town Flair

California's Central Valley is full of small towns with big character, from Delano's lively parks and Latin flavor to Tulare's breathtaking forests and mountain views. If you're driving the 109-odd miles between Fresno and Bakersfield, you've got plenty of options for fun and enriching places to stop along the way for a tasty meal and some exploring. If you're looking for a rural destination that serves up delicious local food along with a heaping helping of small-town vibes, don't overlook the unincorporated community of Earlimart, California.

Conveniently situated just over an hour from Fresno and around 40 minutes from Bakersfield, Earlimart makes for an ideal break point when you're driving between these two metropolises. On top of this, it's less than an hour from Sequoia National Forest and 80 minutes from Sequoia National Park. While the nearest airport is technically Visalia Municipal Airport, those flying in will likely choose Bakersfield's Meadows Field Airport, 40 minutes away, which offers nonstop flights to and from Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, and San Francisco.