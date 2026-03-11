Between Fresno And Bakersfield In California's Central Valley Is A Rural Retreat With Local Bites And Small-Town Flair
California's Central Valley is full of small towns with big character, from Delano's lively parks and Latin flavor to Tulare's breathtaking forests and mountain views. If you're driving the 109-odd miles between Fresno and Bakersfield, you've got plenty of options for fun and enriching places to stop along the way for a tasty meal and some exploring. If you're looking for a rural destination that serves up delicious local food along with a heaping helping of small-town vibes, don't overlook the unincorporated community of Earlimart, California.
Conveniently situated just over an hour from Fresno and around 40 minutes from Bakersfield, Earlimart makes for an ideal break point when you're driving between these two metropolises. On top of this, it's less than an hour from Sequoia National Forest and 80 minutes from Sequoia National Park. While the nearest airport is technically Visalia Municipal Airport, those flying in will likely choose Bakersfield's Meadows Field Airport, 40 minutes away, which offers nonstop flights to and from Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, and San Francisco.
Take in Earlimart, California's small-town charm
Earlimart has long been a beating heart in the region's agricultural corridor, as exemplified by its name, which was chosen in 1910. According to the county's economic development website, farmers in the area grew melons that were early to ripen. "Early to market" became "Earlimart," and thus, the community got its highly unique moniker. Today, Earlimart remains rural, with agriculture as its primary industry — much like the larger Visalia metro area in which it sits.
There's a real neighborhood feeling in Earlimart, with one resident noting, "In Earlimart we all somewhat know one another and have bonds with our neighbors/community." This tight-knit community of around 7,500 has no shortage of small-town flair, from its farm roots and walkability to its rich Mexican cultural ties. Real-estate broker Michael Bautista says that many former residents eventually feel drawn to return to Earlimart and its unpretentious rural charm, writing, "Usually, people leave and come back."
Enjoy the local eats in Earlimart, California
For a rural community, Earlimart has no shortage of options when it comes to finding a spot for a tasty bite to eat. With the area's significant Mexican American population, it comes as no surprise that many of the standout local eateries serve up delectable Mexican cuisine. Head to Taqueria El Sol De Jalisco for appetizing renditions of dishes like carne asada tacos, tortas, and more, all made with local ingredients. With friendly staff, affordable prices, and house-made tortillas, this welcoming taqueria is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Know before you go: reservations are not accepted here, so you'll want to simply walk in.
You could also opt for nearby La Pasadita, where you can nosh on mouthwatering shrimp, birria tacos, and corn tortillas made from scratch, among other options. Don't miss the beverage selection, either; you can wash down your meal with an agua fresca. Open seven days a week, La Pasadita is a great option for take-out, too. If you're feeling hungry for American fare, make your way to Sanad Freeze, a family-owned joint where diners can grab burgers, cheese fries, milkshakes, and other classic plates. There might not be a secret menu like at California's legendary In-N-Out Burger, but rest assured that this local Earlimart spot gets a lot of positive reviews nonetheless.